Good thing that suit is padded.
Good thing that suit is padded
Flyers mascot Gritty is making his fair share of enemies.
Back in November, not long after Gritty was introduced, a kid tried twice to fight the big orange mascot and got hauled off to the penalty box. That kid at least was a good sport and dropped his gloves. The same can’t be said for the kid who attacked Gritty last night. He went after him with his goalie stick and got a few good whacks in before Gritty was able to confiscate it.
Looking for you to step in here, @NHLPlayerSafety. @AAAMidAtlantic | #TORvsPHI pic.twitter.com/Vcmox4KiJR— Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) March 28, 2019
While the November troublemaker got a simple five-minute penalty for fighting and served his time in the penalty box, this latest attacker was handed a game-misconduct and carried right off the ice back to the locker room.
We interrupt your Wednesday night for some important Gritty content 😂 pic.twitter.com/EOgHpwJfCI— NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) March 28, 2019
It’s fitting that this happened on the same day we learned that Eli Manning’s least-favorite road venue at which to play is Philadelphia. That city is something else.
It’s baseball season
Ignoring that weird soft launch in Tokyo, the MLB season gets underway for real across the country with all 30 teams in action. Our season preview has everything you need to know as play starts, with predictions and scouting reports on every team. I might as well put my predictions on the record here:
World Series: Yankees over Brewers
AL MVP: Mookie Betts
NL MVP: Juan Soto
AL Cy Young: Gerrit Cole
NL Cy Young: Noah Syndergaard
AL Rookie of the Year: Vlad Guerrero Jr.
NL Rookie of the Year: Pete Alonso
The best of SI
A man was serving a life sentence for a murder he didn’t commit until he was saved by his passion for drawing golf courses. ... The Sweet 16 starts tonight and we have bold predictions and expert picks. ... Everybody loves NFL mock drafts and we have a new one. ... Here are the best NBA prospects left playing in the NCAA tournament.
Around the sports world
The majority owner of the AAF is threatening that the league could fold in a matter of days if it doesn’t get a partnership with the NFL. ... Some golfers in Georgia stumbled upon a truly enormous alligator. ... More people than you think are trying to see every minor league baseball stadium in America. ... Tanzania qualified for the African soccer championships for the first time in 39 years and the president rewarded the players by giving them all plots of land.
Presented without comment
If Jerry had not made that call never got to know your ass or Ed! Always thought you guys were pretty fair! Only eat Ed’s ass out one time let him tell you about it! Hope all is well with you two! https://t.co/0XYvwefb73— Barry Switzer (@Barry_Switzer) March 28, 2019
Devin Booker is the youngest player to ever score 50 in back-to-back games
How can you not love Luka?
Luka playing rock-paper-scissors with a fan during the Kings-Mavs game 😂 pic.twitter.com/twultWzht6— NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 27, 2019
Check out this absurd hand-eye coordination
Check out the mitts on this guy 👀— GONGSHOW® (@GongshowGear) March 27, 2019
📽️: scott_theo pic.twitter.com/WtKfWuf1RD
Very clever, 35-year-old Joey Votto
While we're here, let's take a closer look at Joey's shirt. 😂#NationalJoeDay pic.twitter.com/UiHy7XBtIh— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) March 27, 2019
The ’86 Mets were a total circus
From Ron Darling's new book 108 Stitches:— Bryan Curtis (@bryancurtis) March 28, 2019
In '86, Mets announcer Bob Murphy passes out drunk on a trainer's table before a playoff game against the Astros. The Mets gather around him and have their team meeting. Davey Johnson tells the team Murphy had a "stroke." pic.twitter.com/m1wXXSkPOc
Par save from a jungle
Geometry lesson from Auston Matthews
Just an unreal trick shot
View this post on Instagram
Hey @billynicolini, congrats on your amazing one in a million trick shot for the #INFINITIContest. You’re headed to the #FinalFour! Thanks for taking a #TIMEOUTFTW, and showing support for our $1M donation to @CoachesVsCancer. Stay tuned to our Instagram Stories to find out who will win the runner-up prize of a signed Steph Curry jersey.
This is part of Inifiniti’s partnership with the NCAA and Coaches vs. Cancer. Infiniti donated $1 million to the American Cancer Society and the winners of the trick shot contest (these guys, obviously) won a trip to the Final Four in Minneapolis.
Not sports
A naked man was found walking on the tarmac at Chicago’s O’Hare airport. ... 7-Eleven opened up a sit-down restaurant. ... HBO is airing a documentary about Game of Thrones after the series finale.
The Midwest cannot be trusted with bagels
Today I introduced my coworkers to the St Louis secret of ordering bagels bread sliced. It was a hit! pic.twitter.com/XNGbljtpYz— Alek Krautmann (@AlekKrautmann) March 26, 2019
That’s an atrocity but at least it sparked these hilarious responses:
nothing reminds me more of the summer than a st louis style hot dog pic.twitter.com/i43OCNCjrr— Trey Smith (@SlimiHendrix) March 27, 2019
Today I introduced my coworkers to the St Louis PBJ pic.twitter.com/yEkBusJx6G— Haver (@HaverOfOpinions) March 27, 2019
Steak and bananas (St. Louis style) pic.twitter.com/uOpaWeslz7— dumbass ass idiot 𓅫 (@melip0ne) March 27, 2019
This ice cream is made with animal fat and weed
VICE's @SlimiHendrix shows you how to make Alaskan weed ice cream. 🍨 🌿 pic.twitter.com/WPBK2sulOU— VICE (@VICE) March 27, 2019
Try not to cringe
i cannot believe this is my city’s news station...i cannot believe this is real pic.twitter.com/MBfa7Zu5E6— space goth coast 2 coast 🗡 (@G0NEGIRLLL) March 27, 2019
The guy from Slipknot sings the SpongeBob theme
A good song
Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.