No KD, no problem

The Warriors closed out a sweep against the Blazers last night in Portland, escaping with a 119–117 win in overtime behind a 37-point triple double from Stephen Curry.

We already know that Golden State is the most dominant team of the current NBA era, but what made the Portland series so remarkable is how the Warriors won. Former NBA player Richard Jefferson (who knows as well as anybody how hard the Warriors are to beat) sent just three tweets during the series and do as good a job of explaining the outcome as thousands of words of analysis.

The Trailblazers are up 17 and I’m still 50/50 on if they will win this game. 😐 — Richard Jefferson (@Rjeff24) May 17, 2019

The Trailblazers are up 17 and I’m still 50/50 on if they will win this game 😐 — Richard Jefferson (@Rjeff24) May 19, 2019

The Trailblazers are up 17 and I’m still 50/50 on if they will win this game. 😐 — Richard Jefferson (@Rjeff24) May 21, 2019

In Game 2, the Warriors trailed by 17 as late as 16 seconds into the second half. In Game 3, Portland actually led by 18 with 2:28 left in the first half. The most outrageous Golden State comeback was in the clinching Game 4, when the Blazers led by 17 with 1:55 to play in the third quarter.

The fact that the Warriors were able to come back from deficits of nearly 20 points not just once but in three consecutive games is astounding, and even more so when you consider that they’re missing perhaps the best player in the world.

They won every game of the series despite spending most of the time playing from behind.

The Warriors swept the Trail Blazers despite trailing for more minutes in the series (101) than they led (83). #SCFacts pic.twitter.com/EZrpC5giTj — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 21, 2019

Jefferson’s tweets make it clear just how crushing this loss was for the Blazers. No one expected them to actually win the series, and building large leads late in the game like they did was enough to make people think Portland was for real. But in the end it was just like The Hound repeatedly stabbing The Mountain and realizing nothing could stop such a monster.

There’s one Golden State play to make fun of, though

The game may not have gone to overtime if Steph hadn’t traveled before taking a potential go-ahead shot with 10 seconds left. I mean, he basically walked the length of the baseline.

We all remember that kid in third grade gym class who didn't know you have to dribble pic.twitter.com/phRe0cjuL1 — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) May 21, 2019

His brother was right there to make sure the refs didn’t miss the call.

Seth Curry wasn't about to let his brother get away with the travel 😂



(via @espn)pic.twitter.com/Fs12KLKyVC — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 21, 2019

Magic Johnson’s revelations in a lengthy ESPN interview prove he shouldn’t be running the Lakers. ... Please don’t forget that Mike Trout is still the best player of his generation. ... These are the seven places Anthony Davis could land now that he still seems eager to leave the Pelicans.

Around the sports world

Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes, already out after undergoing surgery on both heels last summer, fractured his ankle in a “violent fall” at his Florida ranch. ... Brian Bowen, the centerpiece of the scandal that got Rick Pitino fired, has his eyes set on the NBA after a year spent in Australia. ... Ezekiel Elliot got arrested after an incident at a music festival in Las Vegas. ... Kevin Durant has been spending his time out injured getting really spicy online. ... Todd Frazier and Adam Eaton are engaged in some very stupid beef.

Perfect hidden-ball trick

A huge moment for British (?) hockey

The Brits didn’t win the hockey world championship but their victory over France in overtime ensured that they’ll stay in the top division while France was relegated to the second tier.

Cold-blooded

Elias Pettersson's goal today, look at that stare though.... 👀#IIHFWorlds pic.twitter.com/KdUmAmTex4 — Robert Söderlind (@HockeyWebCast) May 20, 2019

Zion... c’mon, man

🚨 ZION WILLIAMSON HOT TAKE 🚨



"Thanos was supposed to win, and I'm gonna tell you why" ➡️ https://t.co/0IXP2YVZyx pic.twitter.com/xMmyuTFSqI — SLAM (@SLAMonline) May 19, 2019

This Naval Academy tradition is always a blast to watch

Not a bad place to catch a game

Jeez, such thin skin

The president of the Blazers with a pretty big overreaction to …. a blog that rounded up some tweets. pic.twitter.com/7hZ942w9xJ — Kevin Draper (@kevinmdraper) May 20, 2019

Not sports

Heinz had to apologize to Canadians because “MayoChup” has an unfortunate double entendre in an indigenous language. ... Some guy climbed to the top of the Eiffel Tower without assistance and forced tourists to evacuate. ... John Wick 3 just came out and John Wick 4 already has a release date. ... The guy who played Bran Stark initially thought the end of Game of Thrones was a prank.

Stranger Things is a softcore porno now?

Hannibal Burress is the best

Drunk History is coming back

A good song

Shoutout to the Spotify algorithm for resurfacing this band I saw play while they were blackout drunk in a Toronto dive bar.

