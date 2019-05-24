Kawhi Leonard, fun guy

Kawhi Leonard (rightfully!) has a reputation for being stiff in interviews. After all, while introducing himself to Toronto, he said in the most monotonous voice possible “I’m a fun guy.”

So it’s not surprising that, after dominating the Bucks again to take a 3–2 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals, Kawhi was subdued during his on-court interview with TNT’s Kristen Ledlow. He talked about how good Milwaukee is at offensive rebounding, and then came the classic Kawhi performance.

.@KristenLedlow caught up with Kawhi after the @Raptors win 105-99 and take the series lead in Milwaukee! #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/IpI5U9aSi6 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 24, 2019

“How do you beat the Bucks four times in a row?” Ledlow asked. “I don’t know,” Leonard replied. “I haven’t done it.”

Alright, fair. That’s true. But maybe he’s taking the question a little too literally. I think Ledlow is trying to ask, what do you have to do to beat the Bucks four times in a row? His response to the next question was similarly dry.

“With one win away until a trip to the NBA Finals, what’s this team’s mentality with history on the line?” Ledlow asked.

“I mean, I haven’t even gotten to the locker room yet. We just finished the game,” Kawhi said. “We wanted to come out here and get the win. We weathered the storm early. I’m gonna see what we’re gonna be talking about in the locker room.”

Any other player would say something like “We’re definitely excited to have the opportunity to keep our season alive and play for a ring.” But Kawhi isn’t any other player, and his response here is actually really refreshing. He doesn’t want to speculate about his teammates’ mentality until he’s spoken with them, and he sounds like he intends to report back to Ledlow what the mood in the locker room is. In an era where players and coaches either give canned, boilerplate answers or ones that are intentionally vague and terse, Kawhi’s approach here—while dull at first glance—is endearing. He really is a fun guy.

Aaron Rodgers drinks responsibly

Packers lineman David Bakhtiari challenged Aaron Rodgers to a beer-chugging contest at the Bucks game last night. It’s honestly scary how quickly Bakhtiari can down an entire beer. Rodgers, meanwhile prefers to sip leisurely.

David Bakhtiari and a "Game of Thrones" extra went at it in a beer-chugging competition 😂🍺



(via @Bucks) pic.twitter.com/z26FZHgeb7 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 24, 2019

After seeing Rodgers’s performance, Matthew Stafford decided to show him some quarterbacks can chug as well as linemen.

Remember this guy?

Two years ago, UCF kicker Donald De La Haye decided to quit the team because the NCAA wouldn’t let him monetize his YouTube videos about his football career. (His YouTube channel now boasts over 1.4 million subscribers, so he probably made the right call.) Now he’s back playing football, having been signed this week by the CFL’s Toronto Argonauts.

The best of SI

Drake and the daughter of the Bucks’ owner engaged in some good back-and-forth trolling. ... Owen Hart’s fall from the rafters 20 years ago was the moment people started seeing wrestlers as human beings. ... A growing number of NFL coaches got their start in arena football.

Around the sports world

Meet the Uber driver who helped win the Mets a game by taking Rajai Davis from Pennsylvania to Flushing. ... You can get a measles vaccine at the Indy 500 this weekend, for some reason. ... Many E-sports experts agree: E-sports may be a huge bubble.

Just more evidence of Kawhi being a freak

THIS IS ABSURD pic.twitter.com/VAXyOsN7SB — Justin Jett (@JustinJett_) May 24, 2019

Ho hum, another Giannis poster

This is the strangest walk-off I’ve ever seen

WHATEVER IT TAKES 😱 pic.twitter.com/mlKxPwqfQM — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) May 23, 2019

Vladito isn’t just a hitter

The Twins are hitting an absurd number of home runs

They had eight yesterday.

That’s the fourth time this year they’ve had at least six.

7!



4th time this season the @Twins have hit at least 6 home runs in a game.



The rest of @MLB combined - 3.

(Dodgers, Yankees Cubs) #MNTwins — Dustin Morse (@morsecode) May 23, 2019

Looks like a good time

Raptors fans at Jurassic Park are literally watching Drake watch the game



📷 @TracyTongCTV pic.twitter.com/err9nfjSZP — SB Nation (@SBNation) May 24, 2019

Tie a double knot next time, Carlos

I laughed too hard at this

Not sports

The guy purposefully delaying New York subway trains has apparently done it more than 740 times. ... James Holzhauer came oh so close to losing on Jeopardy!. ... A Washington man hiding drugs in his anus accidentally shot himself in the testicles.

Bees are scary

This female Mason Bee pulls a nail out of a wall.

Colour me SUPER amazed! 🐝 pic.twitter.com/v8Go6l5v1r — Daniel Holland (@DannyDutch) May 3, 2019

Game of Thrones with the Animal House ending

They’re making another Terminator movie?

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.