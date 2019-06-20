Not a dry eye in the house

One of the most heartwarming moments of the NHL season came in February, when Canadiens goalie Carey Price met 11-year-old Anderson Whitehead, who had just lost his mother to cancer in November. Anderson is from Ontario, but he’s a big Canadiens fan and his mom had been hoping he’d get to meet his favorite player.

This is everything — this young fan, Anderson, met his idol @CP0031, after his mother passed away due to cancer. She had promised him that she would do everything in her power to help the two meet and it happened. This right here is hockey. #OurGreatGame



(🎥 FB/ Tammy Whitehead) pic.twitter.com/ww6jLM2yoF — NHL (@NHL) March 1, 2019

The NHL also invited Anderson to attend the annual NHL awards show in Las Vegas on Wednesday night, and he was called on stage for a special message from Price, who “couldn’t be here tonight.” Price, of course, was waiting backstage to walk out and surprise Anderson with an autographed jersey. Anderson (along with most of the crowd) was brought to tears by the moment.

On top of all that, Price also invited Anderson to go to the All-Star Game next year in St. Louis. It’ll be another unforgettable moment for a kid who’s been through a lot.

Kawhi is actually very funny

Everyone clowns on Kawhi Leonard for his allegedly wooden personality, but if we’ve learned anything from his latest championship run it’s that he’s more personable than you think. Just take this story that Raptors head coach Nick Nurse relayed on Zach Lowe’s ESPN podcast (as transcribed by Yahoo Canada).

Nurse also went on to reveal that Leonard delivered one of those knockout punchlines after the Raptors defeated the Bucks in Game 5 in Milwaukee, when he tried to keep his team level-headed and focused on the task at hand with an opportunity to close out the series at home in Game 6. The 51-year-old described to his team how his D-League team had won a Game 1 in a best-of-three Finals on the road and would have the opportunity to win the championship at home, and with the city abuzz and even ring sizes being prepped, the team lost by 25. Halfway through that story, Leonard interjected with, “In the D-League? I’m done listening to this story.”

Max Scherzer is one bad dude

John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Not only did Max Scherzer end up pitching last night, one day after breaking his nose, he pitched extremely well. He allowed just four hits, struck out 10 and walked four in seven shutout innings while throwing the ball harder than he has in years.

Scherzer’s fastball tonight averaged 96.2mph, the hardest he’s thrown in a game since September 2012. — Jamal Collier (@JamalCollier) June 20, 2019

He also looked like a total maniac on the mound.

John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The best of SI

Overprotective sports parents don’t go away when their kid makes the pros. ... High school sprinter Matthew Boling is the future of track. ... The case for the Pelicans keeping the No. 4 pick and using it to build around Zion Williamson. ... Zylan Cheatham is the NBA draft’s hidden gem.

Around the sports world

I can’t believe I missed Seth Wickersham’s in-depth investigation of the AAF when it came out last week. ... Apparently MLB describes home runs as “mammoth” more than any other adjective. ... The man who shot David Ortiz was actually trying to kill his friend sitting near him. ... Lucas Giolito was one of the worst pitchers in baseball last year and now he’s one of the best. ... Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard and Diana Taurasi are reportedly among the stars with planned cameos in Space Jam 2. ... Skip Bayless got fooled by a fake tweet about Chris Paul mocking James Harden’s “man boobs.”

At least everybody else liked it

The reactions from the players killed me pic.twitter.com/XQCUeUqA9g — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) June 20, 2019

What a pair of blasts from Mike Trout

We've got a fever! And the only prescription.. is more



📢🚨TROUT HORN🚨📢 pic.twitter.com/5Er4kGoqVR — Cut4 (@Cut4) June 20, 2019

Trout slam: 110.9 mph

Add that to his 111.3 mph HR earlier.



He now has nine 110+ mph HR this season -- his most of any season since Statcast started tracking. pic.twitter.com/78TRp0ncBZ — David Adler (@_dadler) June 20, 2019

One more item on CC’s Hall of Fame résumé

Kudos to Robin Lehner

Footage of U.S. Open champ Gary Woodland from his college hoops days

Now we know what it looks like when @GaryWoodland calls "game" on the court and on the course... pic.twitter.com/Z5DUP5KfCr — GOLF.com (@GOLF_com) June 18, 2019

Ah, yes. The FSU Gators.

What if the Clippers took Stephen Curry at No. 1?

The nerve...

Hansel Robles was messing with Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s timing with perhaps the longest delivery ever for a 100 mph fastball.



Vladito wasn’t happy about it. pic.twitter.com/FhlYHXEeRr — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) June 19, 2019

Not sports

Millions of bugs that smell like rotten fish have descended upon New Orleans. ... The very funny Netflix series I Think You Should Leave is getting renewed for a second season. ... Jeopardy! champ James Holzhauer donated some of his winnings to a cancer charity in Alex Trebek’s name. ... A guy who works for Star Wars appears to be the first person to note a funny goof in The Phantom Menace.

This pyramid is made of over $10,000 in pennies

More star-studded than the Dodgeball movie

How many computer science degrees does it take to change a lightbulb?

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.