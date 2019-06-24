Monday's Hot Clicks: Cam Newton Tried to Pay Airplane Passenger for More Leg Room

Screenshot from @ElisaraEdwards via Twitter

Cam Newton was traveling from Paris when he tried to pay another passenger for a better seat. No dice.

By Khadrice Rollins
June 24, 2019

Get humbled. Sit down.

This had to have been a shock to Cam Newton.

The 2015 NFL MVP was traveling back to the U.S. from Paris this weekend when he went viral for the wrong reason.

Prior to the 10-hour flight taking off, Newton tried to switch his seat. Not through the airline, but simply by pulling out cold-hard cash to a fellow passenger.

Unfortunately, the passenger had no need for $1,500 and no sympathy for the 6'5", 245-pound All-Pro.

Nothing could have been worse on that flight than having to walk away being all giant just to sit down in a seat that's mad uncomfortable. And in front of everybody.

But you know what they say. money can't buy happiness on a plane. Unless you get in first class. Then you can pay for happiness.

Clubhouse drama

What else would you expect from the 2019 Mets?

On Sunday, manager Mickey Callaway and pitcher Jason Vargas were fed up after New York suffered its 41st loss of the season.

So they let it out on a reporter.

The incident involved Newsday reporter Tim Healey, who got a call from Mets COO Jeff Wilpon to apologize for what happened.

General manager Brodie Van Wagenen will reportedly address the issue Monday in Philadelphia.

I'm not crying, you're crying

Brazil was bounced from the Women's World Cup Sunday when it fell to France 2-1 in a dramatic contest that went into extra time.

Marta, the all-time leader in World Cup scoring for men and women, decided she'd take the time after the defeat to send a message to the next generation of players.

Whether you care about soccer or not, this is worth your time.

The best of SI

Albert Pujols made his return to St. Louis and it had everybody in their feelings. ... If you are still trying to understand everything that went down during Thursday's NBA draft, The Crossover's Front Office has you covered. ... Heading into their fifth seasons, quarterbacks Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota will have a lot determined about the future of their careers based on their 2019 performances. ... The Rays' plan to possibly split time in Montreal is just a ploy for a new stadium.

Around the sports world

A Hall of Fame horse trainer was banned after the 30th horse died at Santa Anita Park. ... Nigeria's team staged a sit-in at the World Cup over unpaid bonuses. ... Danny Green says the NBA champion Raptors have no plans of visiting the White House. ... UConn could be headed back the Big East. ... Colts cornerback Kenny Moore saved a dog's life and made a friend in the process.

BIG3 brawl

You know I keep that thang on me

All the flips

#BillboardSZN

Not sports

Ever think about doing a quarter-mile tightrope walk 25 stories in the air? ... Air Canada is investigating how a passenger was left on a plane. ... The Thai youth soccer team celebrated the anniversary of their rescue. ... A crocodile walked into a temple in India.

You're going to get fired

He said no

Welcome to the cookout

Love to see it

A good song

Email khadrice.rollins@simail.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request Dan made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

More Extra Mustard

