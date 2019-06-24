Get humbled. Sit down.

This had to have been a shock to Cam Newton.

The 2015 NFL MVP was traveling back to the U.S. from Paris this weekend when he went viral for the wrong reason.

Prior to the 10-hour flight taking off, Newton tried to switch his seat. Not through the airline, but simply by pulling out cold-hard cash to a fellow passenger.

Unfortunately, the passenger had no need for $1,500 and no sympathy for the 6'5", 245-pound All-Pro.

So this happened... @CameronNewton offered a man $1500 cash for extra leg room on a 10hr flight and the man said “No??” #GiveFranceTheNFL pic.twitter.com/xQohV9Ngef — Eli Edwards (@ElisaraEdwards) June 22, 2019

Nothing could have been worse on that flight than having to walk away being all giant just to sit down in a seat that's mad uncomfortable. And in front of everybody.

But you know what they say. money can't buy happiness on a plane. Unless you get in first class. Then you can pay for happiness.

Clubhouse drama

What else would you expect from the 2019 Mets?

On Sunday, manager Mickey Callaway and pitcher Jason Vargas were fed up after New York suffered its 41st loss of the season.

So they let it out on a reporter.

Vargas then got into a shouting match with the reporter, over a staredown, and said at one point: "Ill knock you the f*** out, bro."



He charged such reporter and had to held back by Gomez and Syndergaard. — Matt Ehalt (@MattEhalt) June 23, 2019

The incident involved Newsday reporter Tim Healey, who got a call from Mets COO Jeff Wilpon to apologize for what happened.

General manager Brodie Van Wagenen will reportedly address the issue Monday in Philadelphia.

I'm not crying, you're crying

Brazil was bounced from the Women's World Cup Sunday when it fell to France 2-1 in a dramatic contest that went into extra time.

Marta, the all-time leader in World Cup scoring for men and women, decided she'd take the time after the defeat to send a message to the next generation of players.

Whether you care about soccer or not, this is worth your time.

"Cry in the beginning so you can smile in the end"



Marta's message for Brazil's next generation will give you CHILLS. 💛💚 pic.twitter.com/waDAFlgM4F — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 23, 2019

BIG3 brawl

Josh Smith and Royce White had an altercation during a BIG3 Game👀



(Via @TheNBACentral). pic.twitter.com/GbXICBD3Zb — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) June 23, 2019

You know I keep that thang on me

Ah yes, the classic “Hidden Bat Trick.”



via reddit u/FPS_Yusuf1999 pic.twitter.com/Wso9DhmmVp — Cut4 (@Cut4) June 23, 2019

All the flips

#BillboardSZN

Free agency around the corner? Must be billboard season in LA. pic.twitter.com/2MAVZ8Yvwx — Andrew Greif (@AndrewGreif) June 24, 2019

You're going to get fired

Being Beyoncé’s assistant for the day: DONT GET FIRED THREAD pic.twitter.com/26ix05Hkhp — Green Chyna (@CORNYASSBITCH) June 23, 2019

He said no

Mane what type of drama is this 😂😂😂😂💀😂🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/pL7b0EhS1y — BlackEntertainment🗣 (@IlovebeinBlack) June 19, 2019

Welcome to the cookout

“Racist neighbor”, trying to stop kids (mostly black) from playing because they were bothering him highlighter stepped in to correct him, Bravo to highlighter shirt! pic.twitter.com/xTMwfTK9uS — ALMOST DONE (@_SamuelLahn) June 21, 2019

Love to see it

Dad has dementia. Sometimes he drifts into another world and I feel like I’m losing him. He is never more present, however, than when he plays the piano.



He came to mine today and I asked him to play one of his compositions. He thought he wouldn’t be able to remember it. pic.twitter.com/EQGcXBwB3w — Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) June 23, 2019

A good song

