How’d he do that?

The Cardinals dominated the Brewers last night, allowing just one hit en route to a 3–0 victory that pushed them a half game ahead of the Cubs for the NL Central lead. Dakota Hudson’s 6 2/3 innings of no-hit ball was the most impressive performance of the night, but Paul DeJong’s sixth-inning home run was the most incredible.

DeJong blasted a 398-foot homer to leftfield off of Devin Williams that crashed smack dab in the middle of the “Big Mac Land” sign, knocking out the neon light of the M.

He hit the Big Mac sign! 💪 pic.twitter.com/1jtP7SOd7q — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) August 20, 2019

Even more incredibly, the ball came to rest inside the casing of the letter.

Hey Mac, you're going to pay for that! pic.twitter.com/h93D5lwXQq — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) August 20, 2019

I can’t even begin to imagine how slim the odds of that happening are. Hitting the signage on the face of the upper deck is unlikely enough, but having the ball stick there like it’s in a display case is something else entirely. The ball was traveling 105 mph when it left the bat and somehow it didn’t bounce back out into the stands. The next time they have the Home Run Derby in St. Louis, that should be an automatic win—like catching the snitch in quidditch.

The best of SI

Maybe it isn’t a crazy idea for the Lakers to sign Dwight Howard. ... A’s third baseman Matt Chapman is having a moment. ... Falcons coach Dan Quinn is putting microphones on his players in practice to help with communication.

Around the sports world

The guy who signed with the A’s thanks to a viral video struck out the side in his first appearance. ... Vendors at Mexico’s most iconic soccer stadium were busted watering down beer with melted ice. ... An independent league baseball team in Kansas City was evicted from its stadium after racking up nearly $700,000 in unpaid utility bills. ... Stephen Curry is going to sponsor the men’s and women’s golf teams at Howard University.

He amazingly suffered only a hairline fracture

Just like they drew it up

Foot on the line, no catch

You gotta love Puig

A minor league team had to cancel a bunch of games because of a Mumford & Sons concert

LeBron’s production company is making the new star-studded NBA 2K career story mode

It’s pretty messed up that a team that just made the NCAA tournament has to beg for games on Twitter

Any D1 schools interested in playing this year, please contact me. We still need 2 games. Scheduling is the biggest headache for us... — LeVelle Moton (@LeVelleMoton) August 20, 2019

Now that’s innovation

Zim hiding the dip in the seeds bag? 😂 pic.twitter.com/NLelAvsFdf — Paid man gets bored (@cjzero) August 19, 2019

What a photo

The boys from @fargo_post2 helping the nation's best grounds crew pull tarp at Keeter Stadium pic.twitter.com/FIVcQqoHW2 — Legion Baseball (@legionbaseball) August 18, 2019

He should have won the job based on his name alone

Tough decision. Three great quarterbacks to choose from, but our starting QB is … Stone Labanowitz. Let’s roll. https://t.co/bsESfWoZnE pic.twitter.com/r3v38IsXnz — Saluki Football (@SIU_Football) August 19, 2019

Not sports

A New Jersey man is suing Whole Foods because he says he was bitten by a deadly spider while working there. ... A message in a bottle dropped by a Russian sailor 50 years ago washed up in Alaska. ... All anyone wants to talk about on Twitter is whether the new Popeye’s chicken sandwich is better than Chick-fil-A’s.

Apple is starting to make its own TV shows

We don’t stand a chance

An alligator has stopped traffic in Florida after it was spotted crossing a road and calmly climbing a high fence. #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/sEG2GYa0J6 — 7NEWS Melbourne (@7NewsMelbourne) August 20, 2019

What would you do for an ice cream cone?

The reaction shot at :13 is unbelievably pure. Laugh out loud funny pic.twitter.com/LGgGTOAzuX — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) August 20, 2019

Well that was easy

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.