Tuesday’s Hot Clicks: Paul DeJong’s Homer Was a One-in-a-Million Shot

MLB

How’d he do that? 

By Dan Gartland
August 20, 2019

How’d he do that?

The Cardinals dominated the Brewers last night, allowing just one hit en route to a 3–0 victory that pushed them a half game ahead of the Cubs for the NL Central lead. Dakota Hudson’s 6 2/3 innings of no-hit ball was the most impressive performance of the night, but Paul DeJong’s sixth-inning home run was the most incredible. 

DeJong blasted a 398-foot homer to leftfield off of Devin Williams that crashed smack dab in the middle of the “Big Mac Land” sign, knocking out the neon light of the M.

Even more incredibly, the ball came to rest inside the casing of the letter. 

I can’t even begin to imagine how slim the odds of that happening are. Hitting the signage on the face of the upper deck is unlikely enough, but having the ball stick there like it’s in a display case is something else entirely. The ball was traveling 105 mph when it left the bat and somehow it didn’t bounce back out into the stands. The next time they have the Home Run Derby in St. Louis, that should be an automatic win—like catching the snitch in quidditch. 

The best of SI

Maybe it isn’t a crazy idea for the Lakers to sign Dwight Howard. ... A’s third baseman Matt Chapman is having a moment. ... Falcons coach Dan Quinn is putting microphones on his players in practice to help with communication

Around the sports world

The guy who signed with the A’s thanks to a viral video struck out the side in his first appearance. ... Vendors at Mexico’s most iconic soccer stadium were busted watering down beer with melted ice. ... An independent league baseball team in Kansas City was evicted from its stadium after racking up nearly $700,000 in unpaid utility bills. ... Stephen Curry is going to sponsor the men’s and women’s golf teams at Howard University

Not sports

A New Jersey man is suing Whole Foods because he says he was bitten by a deadly spider while working there. ... A message in a bottle dropped by a Russian sailor 50 years ago washed up in Alaska. ... All anyone wants to talk about on Twitter is whether the new Popeye’s chicken sandwich is better than Chick-fil-A’s

Apple is starting to make its own TV shows

We don’t stand a chance

What would you do for an ice cream cone?

Well that was easy

A good song

