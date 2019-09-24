The Redskins just can’t do anything right

The Skins got absolutely embarrassed at home on national TV on Monday Night Football, losing 31–15 to the Bears.

It wasn’t even as close as that score would indicate. Washington trailed 28–3 at halftime, which was when the team had scheduled its tribute to former linebacker London Fletcher. Surely the team couldn’t be embarrassed further when the players weren’t even on the field, right?

What a classy organization. @Redskins can’t even spell their new ring of honor member, London Fletcher’s name right. What a joke starting from the top, Dan Snyder #Redskins #HTTR pic.twitter.com/37yLwfKtFX — The Opening Drive (@OpeningDrive) September 24, 2019

How hard is it to have somebody proofread your jumbotron graphics? It’s a little thing, but it’s emblematic of how this franchise has been run for quite some time. They haven’t won a playoff game in since 2005. They haven’t won double-digit games since they ran their franchise QB into the ground. The team president repeatedly referred to his new franchise quarterback by the wrong name during a prolonged contract dispute. They don’t even know how to properly stir Gatorade.

It’s just a clown show top to bottom, and it always will be as long as Dan Snyder is in charge. That’s why, when Fletcher began his speech with “To Daniel Snyder and the rest of the Redskins organization,” it elicited possibly the strongest crowd reaction of the whole ceremony.

Snyder must have been up in the owner’s box, sneering and counting his money.

Props to Nelson Agholor

Philadelphia resident Hakim Law couldn’t resist taking a jab at the Eagles after he played the role of hero in a house fire. Law helped rescue several children from the burning building and in an interview afterwards said he caught the kids “unlike Agholor.”

Credit where it’s due, though—Nelson Agholor himself reached out on Twitter to say he was inviting Law to the next Eagles game.

Thank you for being a hero in the community, would like to invite you and your family to the next home game



Twitter help me out and get me in touch with him https://t.co/uqML3eJ0QT — Nelson Agholor (@nelsonagholor) September 24, 2019

Get ’em, Troy

iCYMI: Talk to me when when he has 33% of my Super Bowl Titles https://t.co/Ba8kjPRnDs — Troy Aikman (@TroyAikman) September 24, 2019

Can’t wait to see him do that in the playo—oh wait

I didn’t peg John Harbaugh for a math guy

“There are a lot of factors that go into it that are mathematically calculated.” pic.twitter.com/oBw5mbizJT — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 23, 2019

That’s not how email works

"My email address is HashtagIDontCare, OK? So shoot that out." 😂



- @coachfitz51, on Twitter experts questioning the @NUFBFamily offensive game plan pic.twitter.com/50hdyAyGNV — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 23, 2019

Why does he look like he’s mocking me?

Hard to imagine there's a mascot with a more punchable face than the face on the Washburn Ichabod pic.twitter.com/RDpJDQcioF — Joe Burrow Heisman campaign (@thejasonkirk) September 23, 2019

What a beauty

Daniel Zsori wins the FIFA Puskas Award for goal of the year, edging Lionel Messi and Juan Fernando Quintero with this beauty



(via @FIFAcom) pic.twitter.com/iinyjFz4CO — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) September 23, 2019

Being the starter doesn’t exempt you from pranks

Daniel Jones saved the footballs he used to throw his first two NFL TDs in his locker. Evan Engram stole them 😂😂



(via @eazyengram) pic.twitter.com/j9zpbAZRTS — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) September 23, 2019

Kevin Durant’s arrival on the court is delayed, fittingly

The baselines proudly display “Brooklyn Nets” in typeface inspired by subway signage, with a subway tile pattern running across the apron perimeter. pic.twitter.com/4OnFm1IbwP — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) September 23, 2019

D-Backs honor Paul Goldschmidt

Thank you, Goldy 😢 pic.twitter.com/kW8DX185Ja — FOX Sports Arizona (@FOXSPORTSAZ) September 24, 2019

Lovely set they have down there at the seaport

Running a marathon in North Korea

Not sports

A Wisconsin inmate has reportedly confessed to the killing at the center of the “Making a Murderer” documentary that two other men are already in jail for. ... You can dress up as a sexy meatless burger for Halloween this year. ... Jonah Hill has signed on to play the villain in an upcoming Batman movie.

Good title

every once in a while i’m reminded that there is good in this world pic.twitter.com/h5ejviKJ4O — your pal andy (@andylevy) September 23, 2019

Oh for sure man

How are we not talking about the Terrance Howard interview on the red carpet at #Emmys2019 with @KTLA @SamOnTV WHAT ON EARTH DID I JUST WATCH!?!?!? pic.twitter.com/6NBilrkFM0 — StephenGlickman (@StephenGlickman) September 23, 2019

A good song

