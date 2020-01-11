Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Story That Keeps on Giving

Patrick Reed cheated at the Hero World Challenge last month, blatantly moving the sand away from his ball in the bunker, but doesn’t want to be called a cheater, saying, “It’s not the right word to use.” Unbeknownst publicly at the time, Reed even instructed his attorney to send a cease-and-desist letter to Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee, according to GolfWeek.

"The purpose of this letter is to obtain assurance that you will refrain from any further dissemination, publication or republication of false and defamatory statements concerning Mr. Reed, including any allegations that he 'cheated' at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas," wrote lawyer Peter Ginsberg, per Golfweek.

I hope this story never dies.

Urban Myths

Urban Meyer has a precarious relationship with the truth, therefore it wasn’t entirely surprising to hear Kirk Herbstreit’s comments last week on Meyer’s motivational tactics.

"I think every coach in the country looks for an angle," Herbstreit said when asked about Dabo Swinney’s relentless assault on the dozens of haters of his Clemson program. "Urban Meyer in '06, he just used to make stuff up, just throw it out on their hotel meeting rooms and somebody would say something and they would just say, oh, just put it on Herbstreit or ESPN or whoever . . . would be a fake quote just to get his team mad.”

You can listen to Herbstreit’s full comments here, which includes the entire national championship teleconference with Herbstreit and Chris Fowler.

Sylvia Hatchell

In April, North Carolina women’s basketball coach Sylvia Hatchell resigned after 34 seasons after an external review found she made “racially insensitive” comments and applied “undue influence” on players with medical conditions. This week, she struck and killed a pedestrian with her vehicle, which prompted charges on Friday:

“Durham police said in a news release that Sylvia Hatchell, 67, was cited for misdemeanor death by vehicle and unsafe movement violation.

Betty Colby, 89, was struck by a vehicle about noon Monday in the parking lot of a fitness center, police said. The impact knocked Colby backward, and she hit her head on the pavement, investigators said. Colby died Wednesday, according to the news release. Investigators also said that neither speed nor impairment were factors in the accident.”

Alex Morgan

What’s the gas mileage on that hog?

Odds & Ends

A 17-year-old found a new planet on his third day of a NASA internship … Matt Rhule is interested in Joe Brady for the Panthers’ offensive coordinator (and Brady keeps saying he hopes to stay at LSU) … Mike Leach is the most celebrated college football hire since...when? … Ranking the best potential Super Bowl matchups … Rutgers basketball is legit and worthy of your attention … Charlotte Wilder did a deep dive on college football’s attendance problem … Oscar nomination predictions for Monday … Jeopardy GOAT got massive ratings.

Jan. 11, 2015

Well done, John

