George Kittle had a special t-shirt saved up for after the NFC Championship. Despite catching only one pass for 19 yards in San Francisco's 37-20 victory over the Green Bay Packers, Kittle repped his shirtless QB Jimmy Garoppolo attire.

"Feels great baby!" Kittle said after the win. "Remember Jimmy had a t-shirt with my face in his locker and he told everyone I sent it to him. I got this in my locker the same day. I just didn't show you guys cause I was saving it for a special occasion."

Garoppolo even signed the shirt.

The Niners' quarterback threw only eight passes in his team's 17-point victory, finishing the game with a mere 77 yards passing. He wasn't needed to throw more than that, however, as the team ran for 285 combined yards, 220 of which came from Raheem Mostert.

Kittle has now had two quiet playoff games, but in 2019, he led the 49ers in receptions (85) and receiving yards (1,053), while adding five touchdowns.

He will get a chance to add to that total on Feb. 2 when the 49ers face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV.

