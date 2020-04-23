Jerry Jones Will Be All Alone While Making the Cowboys' Draft Picks and Twitter Can't Wait: TRAINA THOUGHTS

1. Joe Burrow is a college legend who will be selected No. 1 in tonight's NFL Draft. Tua Tagovailoa will be the most intriguing pick of the Draft. However, it will be an old reliable who could give everyone watching the most entertainment.

Reports say that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones will be like Kevin McAllister and home alone while making Dallas' selections for the Draft. No one will be around to talk Jerry out of doing something crazy. Sure, his son, Stephen will probably be on the phone or on FaceTime, but if Jerry doesn't want his input, he can just hang up on him and go rogue—which we all need.

This scenario had Twitter all worked up hours before the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

2. Good Morning America gave us a taste of what's to come tonight by interviewing NFL commissioner Roger Goodell for his basement.

I don't know if ESPN's technology tonight will be much different from GMA's, but we really could be in for a bumpy ride this evening. Goodell's audio left a lot to be desired and his video was not clear, especially compared to Robin Roberts' feed.

On a side note, when did Goodell and Conan O'Brien become lookalikes?

3. Even though he's back in the NFL, Rob Gronkowski is still taking his role as the WWE's 24/7 Champion— or as he put it, "the 24/7 WWE title belt champion"—very serious.

4. Tremendous back page from today's New York Daily News on the Red Sox cheating penalties.

5. Sopranos stars, and the hosts of the new Talking Sopranos podcast, Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripa, joined the latest episode of the SI Media Podcast. We went in-depth on many aspects of the show: the writing, whether things were ad-libbed, the deaths of Bobby and Christopher, Pine Barrens and much more. The guys also defended the Knicks and James Dolan.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Play.

6. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: If you've never seen the hilarious updated version of Alanis Morrisette's smash hit, Ironic, watch it right now.

7. SPORTS HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY: Given that tonight's Draft will be virtual, the computer theme for the intro to the 1990 NFL Draft really stands out.

