Watch: Baker Shocked by Metcalf Tackle: 'How'd He Catch My A--?'

Budda Baker Shocked by D.K. Metcalf Tackle: 'How'd He Catch My A--?'

Cardinals safety Budda Baker had nothing but open grass ahead after intercepting a Russell Wilson pass in the second quarter on Sunday, but there was one player who Baker couldn’t outrun.

Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf didn’t have any trouble ceding a 10-yard head start after Baker intercepted Wilson's pass near the goal line. The Ole Miss product reached 22.64 miles per hour as he tracked down Baker, looking like the Terminator as he made perhaps the best tackle of the 2020 season.

Metcalf's incredible speed wasn't just shocking to those watching on television. Baker noted his surprise at getting caught shortly after making the interception, asking his teammates a simple question as he walked down the sideline. 

Metcalf's tackle will remain a highlight play for years to come, but Seattle's wide receiver is unlikely to make a positional switch anytime soon. Metcalf has caught 12 touchdowns in 22 career games, accumulating 1,419 yards and 82 receptions. The Ole Miss product currently leads the NFL with 21.6 yards per reception.

Sunday's touchdown-saving tackle wasn't enough to vault the Seahawks over the Cardinals. Arizona pulled off an overtime win at home as it advanced to 5–2, though Seattle still leads the NFC West at 5–1.

