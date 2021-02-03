George Kittle Stunned By ‘Stone Cold’ During ESPN Interview

Stone Cold! Stone Cold!

George Kittle is a big wrestling fan. Like, a really big wrestling fan. He’s not the kind of guy who just watches WWE’s monthly pay-per-views. (Although, he did get upset in 2018 when his postgame press conference made him late for Tables, Ladders & Chairs.) He’s hardcore. His first-down celebration is the “Cero Miedo” hand gesture of Pentagón Jr., a guy who, at the time Kittle started doing the gesture, was a semi-obscure Mexican luchador. Kittle, though, fell in love with Penta after seeing him perform at a bunch of tiny indie shows during WrestleMania weekend in 2018. So yeah, he’s pretty serious.

Kittle’s favorite wrestler, though, is “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. So when Austin and Kittle were both booked to appear on ESPN’s First Take on Tuesday, it was a perfect opportunity for Austin to make a shocking entrance.

“Are you kidding me right now?” Kittle said when Austin’s face showed up on the screen.

The First Take producers missed a great opportunity, not hitting a glass breaking sound effect when Austin made his entrance. In an alternate universe where the interview is taking place in-studio, that might have been a possibility.

Kittle talked about getting together with Austin to practice catching beers, but it would also be great to see Austin give Kittle some pointers in the ring. Back in 2017, Kittle showed up at an indie wrestling show in his native Iowa wearing a Stone Cold t-shirt and hit Austin’s patented Stunner.

The form looked pretty good, but Austin could still probably provide some constructive criticism.

The best of SI

This Austrian soccer player who played before World War II may be the game’s most prolific goal-scorer ever. Or maybe he was just surpassed by Cristiano Ronaldo. It depends. ... Additional NCAA eligibility granted due to the pandemic will cause a numbers crunch in recruiting. ... Here’s how the sports world reacted to the news that EA Sports’ College Football game is coming back.

Around the sports world

The fan who got ejected for berating LeBron issued an apology. ... ESPN has a few more details about how Zdeno Chara’s sticks ended up at a guy’s house in New Jersey. ... The great-grandson of former Italian dictator Benito Mussolini has joined the U-19 team of a prominent soccer club. ... Patrick Reed’s lawyer is denying that the golfer has anything to do with a suspicious Twitter account that routinely defends Reed and trashes other Tour pros.

Fred VanVleet had 54 points, a Raptors franchise record and the most ever by an undrafted player

Kyrie had some pretty slick moves in the Nets’ win

Ferocious

Mark Ingram says there’s no way Lamar Jackson took ‘a 20-minute dump’ with the game on the line

Maybe try to remember where that guy is at all times

That’s Steph Curry range

Manchester United won 9-0

Not sports

Independent record label Sacred Bones released an album by a toddler that was recorded while she was in the womb. ... Mummies discovered in Egypt have golden tongues. ... Google is adding additional information to its search results to make them easier to understand. ... Post Malone’s Utah mansion features marble beer pong tables and a bunker. ... A man with a tattoo of Florida on his head was arrested after calling 911 for a ride home. ... A British teen awoke from a 10-month coma with no memory of the pandemic, even though he had been infected twice while he was unconscious.

A good song

