Lincoln Riley Got Skewered Online for His Easter Brisket

Oklahoma football coach Lincoln Riley is from a small town in the Texas Panhandle called Muleshoe. That sounds like the kind of place where everyone learns how to tack a horse and cook a big slab of meat before they’re old enough to drive. Evidently not, though.

Riley cooked a brisket for his family’s Easter dinner and decided to post a photo of it on Twitter.

Big mistake. Riley got absolutely blasted by literally thousands of people who called him out for how dry and overcooked his meat was.

For reference, here’s what the brisket looks like at Franklin Barbecue in Austin, regarded as one of Texas’s finest spots for smoked brisket.

Riley’s brisket looked, uh, not like that, and so he really heard it from the peanut gallery, especially from Texans.

The killshot came from Daniel Vaughn, the barbecue editor for Texas Monthly (yes, Texas Monthly has a barbecue editor), who managed to bury Riley and the entire state of Oklahoma in a single sentence.

Riley defended his cooking, asking Oklahoma strength coach Bennie Wylie to back him up.

Indeed, Wylie testified that the tacos made with the brisket were “unbelievable.”

But come on, what are you going to say when your boss asks you for your thoughts on the meal he just cooked you?

