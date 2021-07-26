This Is The Only Fitting Reaction For Seeing Your Pupil Knock Off Katie Ledecky

Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
A Revamped Team USA Heads to Tokyo

In Monday's Hot Clicks: Dean Boxall's wild celebration after Ariarne Titmus's win, Dani Rojas shows up at a real-life game and more.
Author:
Publish date:

G'day mate

The official meme of the Tokyo Olympics has arrived, and it's come in the form of a hip-thrusting, shaggy-haired Australian swim coach. 

His name's Dean Boxall, and he's already the talk of Tokyo for his ballistic celebration after Ariarne "the Terminator" Titmus won gold for Australia in the women's 400m freestyle.

In what seemed to be your casual Monday-morning, out-of-body experience, Boxall put together an epic medley of mosh-pit mania, racewalking (which is also an Olympic sport) and an Australian rendition of Pete Weber's classic hit: "Who do you think you are, I am." 

“I lost it," Boxall told Australian outlet WA Today. "I think I went outside my body. I just lost it. That’s a moment of being with this girl for five years and having a dream together. The Americans might not like, I don’t know. But I bleed with my athletes."

The viral video even overshadowed Titmus's incredible comeback in the final 100 meters to hand Katie Ledecky her first ever individual Olympic final loss. In the first 400 of a whopping 2,100 meters of racing on the day, Ledecky swam her second-fastest time in the event at 3:57.36, less than a second short of her world record that she set in Rio. Titmus's time? Just 0.23 seconds off the world record. 

As much as fans may want a fiery rivalry, Titmus said she thanked Ledecky after the race for setting the standard as a five-time gold medalist. Still, for those interesting in said rivalry, the two will still face off in the 200m freestyle, 800m freestyle and the 4 x 200m relay. 

The life lesson we all learned? Find someone who cheers for you like Dean Boxall cheers for the Terminator.

The best of SI

Team USA Men's Basketball lost to France, again. ... Deshaun Watson has made his awkward arrival at Texans' training camp. ... Luka Dončić scored 48 points in Slovenia's first-ever Olympic basketball appearance. ... An Argentine fencer went to Tokyo in search of a medal; instead, she'll leave with an engagement ring. ... Japan's 13-year-old prodigy Momiji Nishiya won gold, proving that 'girls can skateboard.' 

Around the sports world

Tired of ‘sexualization,’ Germany's gymnastics team wore unitards in protest. ... The Padres have reportedly traded for Pirates All-Star second baseman Todd Frazier. ... During the opening ceremony, a major South Korean broadcaster showed photos associating pizza with Italy, Chernobyl with Ukraine and Count Dracula with Romania. ... Positive COVID-19 tests have ruled golfers Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau out of the Tokyo Olympics. 

Tom Brady's "Kobe jumping over the car" moment

Dani Rojas!

The only movie worth going to the theaters for in 2021.

A G.O.A.T. picture of the G.O.A.T.

A good song

