Mahomes’s Mom Wants the NFL to Change Its Interception Rules

In Monday’s Hot Clicks: why the Chiefs QB’s mom is upset about interceptions, the Sky’s first WNBA championship and more.

He’s really thrown eight picks?

This year’s Chiefs haven’t looked like the team that NFL fans have known over the past couple of years, and that’s partially because Patrick Mahomes has looked almost mortal over his first six games.

Kansas City beat Washington on the road on Sunday to improve to 3–3. And while Mahomes threw for a season-high 397 yards in the 31–13 victory, he also threw two interceptions. One of them was this absolute disaster after a botched snap:

The other one came on a pass that went right through the hands of Tyreek Hill and was picked off by Kendall Fuller.

While that went down in the box score as an interception by Mahomes, it’s tough to blame him too much. But the pick really bothered one person in particular: Mahomes’s mom, Randi, who said on Twitter that a play like that one shouldn’t even count as an interception for the quarterback.

She’s obviously not an unbiased observer and as much as other quarterbacks (and their moms) might agree with her, we’re not going to see an INTBNHF (interception, but not his fault) column added to box scores or fantasy scoring any time soon.

Regardless of whether Mahomes deserves the blame for Fuller’s pick, he’s now thrown eight this year. That’s more than he’s thrown in either of the past two seasons. He has now thrown at least one interception in five straight games and Sunday’s game was his third multi-interception game of the season. He entered the season with only four such games in his career and had only had one game with multiple picks since his first year as the starter. Maybe Randi has a point. Mahomes’s stats are so shockingly unimpressive that it has to be the rules’ fault.

The best of SI

Ross Dellenger goes inside Ed Orgeron’s shocking fall at LSU. ... The Sky played like a complete team in their Game 4 comeback win to claim the first WNBA championship in their 16-year history. ... The Giants are a mess and should clear house at the trade deadline. ... Kiké Hernández is the breakout star of the AL playoffs.

Around the sports world

The Steelers may have won in overtime but Mike Tomlin was still irate over how the officials handled the clock in the final seconds of regulation. ... MLB teams will finally begin requiring teams to provide housing for minor leaguers. ... Cam Newton got the COVID-19 vaccine as he hopes to land with another NFL team. ... An Italian DJ claims Conor McGregor punched him in the face and broke his nose. ... Robert Kraft let the University of Rhode Island football team use the Patriots’ plane instead of taking an eight-hour bus ride to Towson. ... The family of former NHL winger Jimmy Hayes is hoping to help others by sharing that he was addicted to pain pills and had fentanyl and cocaine in his system when he died.

The Sky really shut the door in the final minutes

Eddie Rosario jumped all over the first pitch from Kenley Jansen

How do you avoid getting flagged for taunting? Do it after scoring to end the game.

Aaron Rodgers’s new edge is outstanding

He’s so tough to bring down

Awesome nod to a legend

Baker Mayfield with the amazing Hail Mary at the end of the half

Strong hands!

Well that’s one reason to get rid of a guy less than two years after winning a national title

He’s getting paid his full $16.9 million buyout, though

The MiLB housing news is long overdue

They celebrated just a little too hard

Not sports

Austrlian firefighters responding to reports of a potential gas leak discovered that the smell was actually coming from a stinky durian fruit. ... The oldest known drawing of a ghost was found on a tablet in a vault at the British Museum. ... A New Zealand city fired its official wizard after more than two decades on the job. ... A bakery in England was reported for using illegal U.S. sprinkles in its cookies.

