October 19, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

247-Pound Derrick Henry Ran Faster Than Any NFL Player This Season

In Tuesday’s Hot Clicks: King Henry’s latest unbelievable feat, yet another grand slam for the Red Sox and more.
Author:

He’s a freak

Derrick Henry ran for 143 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries during the Titans’ 34–31 victory over the Bills on Monday night. Those numbers are obviously outrageous, but they’re also just what we’ve come to expect from the two-time defending NFL rushing champion.

Everyone knows that Henry, who at 6' 3", 247 pounds is roughly the same size as Von Miller and T.J. Watt, can barrel his way through a defense with brute force. That’s what he did on this three-yard score:

But Henry also has the blazing top speed of a guy much smaller than him. On his 76-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter, Henry shook off contact near the line of scrimmage and then kicked it into gear to motor right past the last two guys who had a chance of stopping him.

Henry reached a top speed of 21.8 mph on the run, the fastest top speed of any ball carrier so far this season. Here are the guys behind him on that list: Henry Ruggs (6',190 pounds), Devin Duvernay (5' 11", 200 pounds), Jalen Reagor (5' 11", 197 pounds), Trenton Cannon (5' 11", 185 pounds) and Quez Watkins (6',193 pounds). Henry is at least three inches taller and 47 pounds heavier than all those guys.

Now, it’s important to put Henry’s run in context. NFL players don’t often get the chance to reach their top speed in a game. And 21.8 mph isn’t some untouchable sprint speed. Last season, the fastest top speed belonged to Raheem Mostert at 23.09 mph. Henry’s 21.8 would have been eighth-best in the league in 2020. But still, it’s ridiculous that a guy his size is capable of reaching the same in-game speeds as the slimmer guys on that list.

It’s also fun to convert Henry’s 21.8 mph to feet per second, so that you can compare him to the fastest players in MLB. 

MLB’s Statcast only publicly releases players’ average sprint speeds, not individual fastest top speeds like the NFL does. Isn’t really fair to look at numbers generated by two different player-tracking systems and compare them too closely, plus, Henry had more than 90 feet to reach his top speed, but the point still stands: Henry is really fast. 

SI Recommends

Trea Turner and Tim Locastro were tied for the title of fastest player in baseball this season with an average sprint speed of 30.7 feet per second. Henry reached 32 feet per second on his run on Monday. (Turner also led the majors in “bolts,” which are individual runs where the player reaches at least 30 feet per second.)

MLB sprint speed leaderboard

Henry’s combination of speed and strength is what makes him the league’s most dominant running back, and one of the most entertaining to watch. That’s why it’s so shocking that the Titans didn’t make him their lead back until the end of his third season in the league. Every other team in the NFL wishes he was still splitting time with Dion Lewis. 

The best of SI

The Red Sox looked unstoppable in Game 3 of the ALCS and might be able to shut the door in the next two games at Fenway. ... Which top-tier vacant coaching job is better: LSU or USC? ... Seven young NBA players who could have breakout years this season.

Around the sports world

Titans receiver A.J. Brown almost missed Monday night’s game after a bout of food poisoning that he says was caused by Chipotle. ... Ben Simmons had his phone in his pocket during his first practice back with the Sixers. ... The University of Tennessee Police Department reported a preliminary number of 18 arrests and 47 ejections from Saturday’s loss to Ole Miss

That’s three grand slams in two games for the Red Sox

I love that David Ortiz doesn’t even pretend to be impartial

Unbelievable

The entire Rangers–Maple Leafs overtime was electric

Allen totally could have kept it himself and scored but this was cooler

Lane Kiffin wasn’t alone

It’s always great to alienate a star player

So close

Never change, Chicago

SVG is the best

Not sports

New research proposes that the solar system is contained within a cosmic tunnel. ... A man diving off the coast of Israel discovered a four-foot-long sword from the Crusades. ... A popular female crime author from Spain was revealed to be three men. ... Robbers in the United Arab Emirates used A.I. to deepfake a bank executive’s voice and steal $35 million. ... The new plan to capture the zebras that have been roaming around Maryland for more than a month involves more zebras

A good song

Email dan.gartland@si.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

YOU MAY LIKE

Derrick Henry runs away from the defense for a touchdown
Extra Mustard

Derrick Henry Ran Faster Than Any NFL Player This Season

He’s 247 pounds. That shouldn’t be possible.

lebron-james-stephen-curry
Betting

NBA Returns Tonight: Here’s What You Need to Know

zach-ertz-eagles
NFL

Ertz Thanks Eagles Fans With Ad in Philadelphia Inquirer

Zach Ertz made sure to show his appreciation for the Philly fans after being dealt to Arizona on Oct. 15.

Valbuena-Benzema-Blackmail
Soccer

Benzema to Stand Trial Over Valbuena Sex Tape Blackmail Accusation

Real Madrid star Karim Benzema is on trial for complicity in attempted blackmail over an incident that dates back to 2015.

Indianapolis Colts Jonathan Taylor
Play
Fantasy

Week 7 Touches, Targets, Volume & Regression Index

The Colts star running back is hitting his stride and may be in line for even more opportunities

Cora-Rodriguez
MLB

Alex Cora Not Happy Eduardo Rodriguez Mocked Carlos Correa

Red Sox manager Alex Cora did not appear to be pleased with pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez after Rodriguez mocked Astros star Carlos Correa.

Lamar Jackson and Ravens fan celebrate a touchdown against the Chargers
Play
NFL

6 Things to Know After Week 6: Ravens In Control of the AFC

Plus, Bills did the right thing on fourth down, why Dak’s injury could be an issue, offensive background for defensive stars, Germany game, and more.

Aaron Boone
MLB

Aaron Boone to Return as Yankees' Manager

Boone has made the playoffs in each of his four seasons as the Yankees' manager, but the club has yet to make the World Series in his tenure.