College sports has some of the best rivalries in all of sports and the trash talk doesn't end with just the players. Governors for both Michigan and Ohio traded niceties, and jabs, on Tuesday just a couple of days before The Game.

Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer started the exchange when she officially declared Nov. 27, 2021, the day of The Game, "M" Day. In the proclamation, she took some shots at Ohio State and later tagged Ohio governor Mike DeWine to propose a wager.

The two decided to wager some of their respective states's most delectable treats. The Ohio governor was sure to remind Whitmer that Michigan hasn't defeated Ohio State since 2011.

Kickoff between the two powerhouses is slated for 12:3 p.m. ET this Saturday at Michigan Stadium.

More NFL Coverage: