December 7, 2021
TV Ratings for Last Weekend's Championship Games Are Out

Author:

As expected, the SEC championship between Georgia and Alabama was the most-watched college football game of the weekend, but one particular championship struggled to pull in viewers.

While Alabama's 42-24 win in Atlanta brought in roughly 15.2 million viewers, according to ShowBuzzDaily, the ACC championship between Pitt and Wake Forest was the least-watched championship game of the Power Five conferences with just 2.6 million viewers.

The ACC championship, which saw Pitt win 45-21, was up against the Big Ten championship that also started at 8 p.m. ET. Michigan routed Iowa 42-3 to clinch its first trip to the College Football Playoff, pulling in 11.7 million viewers. 

The Big 12 championship game, which had no major competition during the same midday Saturday time slot, nearly doubled the Pac-12 championship numbers from the night before. With a potential spot in College Football Playoff for Oklahoma State vs. Baylor, 8 million viewers tuned in while 4.2 million watched Utah blow out Oregon on Friday. 

But the biggest surprise of the weekend may have been the AAC championship between Cincinnati and Houston. While the Bearcats were vying to become the first Group of Five school to make the Playoff, the game was at 4 p.m. ET, the same time the SEC championship kicked off. Still, Cincinnati's 35-20 win to clinch CFB history was watched by 3.4 million 

