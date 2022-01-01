Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Viral Photo Shows When Cincinnati Fans Knew It Was Over vs. Alabama

Author:

The moment that Cincinnati players and fans had patiently waited for was finally happening. The Bearcats, who came into Friday’s College Football Playoff semifinal as the only undefeated team in college football, hoped to make history in knocking off the college football juggernaut in Alabama led by legendary coach Nick Saban.

But things turned quickly in favor of the Crimson Tide, and following a late turnover on downs with Alabama holding a commanding 24–6 lead, the faces of Cincinnati fans around the stadium signaled that their dreams of unseating the college football powerhouse would not come to fruition. 

While Crimson Tide players like linebacker Will Anderson Jr. felt like his team was an ”underdog” in Friday’s Cotton Bowl, Alabama’s 27–6 thumping against Cincinnati on the national stage on New Year's Eve put a exclamation mark on a remarkable season.

While the Bearcats had a stellar season of their own, Cincinnati—particularly quarterback Desmond Ridder—struggled to handle the defensive pressure on Saturday.

While Ridder surely did not want to end his senior season with a loss to Alabama, the Bearcats have a lot to be proud of. Cincy fans, keep your heads up.

