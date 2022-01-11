Alabama fans, it’s safe to say you weren’t the maddest individual over the botched third down.

Offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien seemed to throw a fit as Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young could not convert on a third-and-five just 19 yards from the end zone. Although the team took the lead with a field goal over Georgia on its opening drive, O'Brien shook his fists as he screamed to the heavens in frustration and anger.

But, the play almost didn't happen as Georgia snagged what looked like an early strip-sack and touchdown return. However, the call was reversed.

The Bulldogs are the favorite in the national championship despite Alabama winning the SEC championship title just weeks prior. Although alum David Pollack made the pick at the beginning of the season, Lee Corso also chose the Georgia headgear during ESPN's College GameDay pregame show.

