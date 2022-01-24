Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Antonio Brown Reacts to Buccaneers’ Playoff Loss With Meme

Former Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown just couldn’t help himself after his former team lost an absolute heartbreaker on Sunday

While Tampa Bay fans still were freshly mourning their season being over after a 30–27 loss to the Rams in the divisional round, Brown posted a meme on Twitter. And he reminded everyone of his own dramatic exit from the season

Brown posted a picture of his infamous shirtless exit in the middle of a regular season game against the Jets with, ”Bucs eliminated,” photoshopped into the image. 

SI Recommends

Brown was released by the team and has since been involved in an ongoing dispute with Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians concerning an ankle injury Brown said bothered him. Arians disputed the claim and said Brown never indicated the injury bothered him and that he was cleared to play. 

Strangely enough, Brown wished Tom Brady good luck ahead of the matchup but didn't seem too hesitant to rub the loss in all of Tampa Bay's face. 

More NFL Coverage: 

For more Buccaneers news, head over to All Bucs

YOU MAY LIKE

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo.
NFL

Live: Chiefs Clinging to Narrow Lead

Kansas City is up 17-14 over Buffalo after a 39-yard field goal from Harrison Butker midway through the third quarter.

Tom Brady before facing the Rams.
NFL

Tom Brady On Retirement: ‘We’ll Just Take It Day By Day’

The quarterback hasn’t decided if he’s going to play his 23rd season just yet.

bruce-arians-buccaneers
NFL

Arians Addresses Future With Bucs, Brady‘s Status in 2022

The head coach and his team will not repeat as Super Bowl champions.

Los Angeles Rams tight end Kendall Blanton (86) scores a touchdown against Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) during the first quarter
NFL

As It Happened: Stafford, Kupp Save Rams After Team Blows Lead

Catch up on all of the action from Los Angeles’ last-second divisional round win with our live blog.

cooper kupp (1)
NFL

Watch: Stafford’s Deep Ball to Kupp Sends Rams to NFC Title Game

Tampa Bay tied the game in the final minute after the Rams had squandered a 27–3 second-half lead, but the pair came to the rescue.

conf-semis-takeaways-2
NFL

NFL Playoffs Takeaways: Stafford As He Always Was, Was This the End of Brady?

Plus, Legend of Deebo grows, an all-time special teams meltdown, Mike Vrabel can’t catch a break, kicker heroics, and much more!

Tom Brady with the Buccaneers.
NFL

Tom Brady Retirement Watch Is on After Playoff Loss

Brady will reportedly take some time to decide whether he will play football again.

tom brady (3)
NFL

Report: How Tom Brady Plans to Approach Retirement Decision

At 44 years old and having just finished his 22nd season, Brady could opt to call it a career once and for all.