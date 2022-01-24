Former Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown just couldn’t help himself after his former team lost an absolute heartbreaker on Sunday.

While Tampa Bay fans still were freshly mourning their season being over after a 30–27 loss to the Rams in the divisional round, Brown posted a meme on Twitter. And he reminded everyone of his own dramatic exit from the season.

Brown posted a picture of his infamous shirtless exit in the middle of a regular season game against the Jets with, ”Bucs eliminated,” photoshopped into the image.

Brown was released by the team and has since been involved in an ongoing dispute with Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians concerning an ankle injury Brown said bothered him. Arians disputed the claim and said Brown never indicated the injury bothered him and that he was cleared to play.

Strangely enough, Brown wished Tom Brady good luck ahead of the matchup but didn't seem too hesitant to rub the loss in all of Tampa Bay's face.

