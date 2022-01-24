Skip to main content
Dez Bryant Tells Dak Prescott to 'Learn How to Read Defenses' From Tony Romo

It's time to add former Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant to the list of critics of starting quarterback Dak Prescott.

Following Dallas's 23–17 loss to San Francisco in last weekend's NFC wild-card game, Prescott was the target of widespread criticism for multiple reasons, including the team's decision to call a run up the middle of the field for him with no timeouts left late in the fourth quarter, as well as his comments in the postgame presser lauding fans for throwing trash at officials as they exited the field. 

Now, Prescott is the target of new pointed criticism from Bryant, who claims he struggles to read a defense. Bryant suggested on Twitter that Prescott reach out to Tony Romo to improve his decision-making in the passing game.

While Prescott struggled at times in the wild-card loss to San Francisco, the criticism seems unfounded. After all, Prescott just concluded a strong campaign in his sixth season as the Cowboys' starter, where he ranked seventh in the NFL in passing yards (4,449), fourth in completion percentage (68.4%), tied for fourth in passing touchdowns (37) and third in QBR (104.2).

Despite the successes of Prescott in 2021, Dallas still failed to make its first NFC Championship since January 1996, the year the franchise won its last Super Bowl.

Bryant later followed up on his initial tweet, saying that anyone who knows football knows that he wasn't bashing Prescott.

Time will tell whether or not Prescott will heed Bryant's advice to talk to Romo, the quarterback he took over for due to injury in 2016, a move that ultimately prompted Romo's retirement after the season.

Regardless, it will be an interesting offseason in Dallas, as many continue to question the job security of head coach Mike McCarthy, and whether or not he is fit to lead the franchise moving forward.

As for quarterback play, Dallas is in a strong position with Prescott moving forward, even if Bryant thinks otherwise.

