1. There was a lot to chew on Tuesday when news broke that former Dolphins coach Brian Flores had filed a lawsuit against the NFL alleging racist hiring practices.

In a surreal twist, a big reason the lawsuit came about was that Bill Belichick allegedly sent texts to Flores that were supposedly intended for new Giants head coach Brian Daboll.

The revelation that Bill Belichick would A) send texts with aggressive use of exclamation points and B) sign off on his texts with “BB” was ripe for Twitter fodder.

This entire saga regarding the Belichick texts also led some people to throw out some conspiracy theories.

And because I’ve always said everything in life is a Curb Your Enthusiasm episode, I was right there:

Here are some of the best tweets over the past 24 hours about Belichick’s texting snafu.

​

2. My colleague Jon Wertheim recently interviewed Al Michaels, who is still playing coy about the rumors that he'll be joining Amazon to call Thursday Night Football next season.

3. Gronk's goodbye message to Tom Brady ... actually, make that Gronky's goodbye message to Tommy Boy, was exactly what you'd expect, and it was wonderful.

4. Hopefully this is a sign that TNT will do the right thing by making Kevin Harlan its lead NBA announcer come playoff time when the network will air the Western Conference finals.

5. A couple of weeks ago, I posted this on Twitter for my old-school WWF fans.

That address to mail get well cards to Hulk Hogan was indeed real. And the then WWF actually responded with thank you notes. 1980s wrestling was the best.

6. This week's SI Media Podcast is a mega episode with three guests: WWE superstar Roman Reigns, Fox Sports' Joe Buck and CBS Sports' Jim Nantz.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify and Stitcher.

You can also watch the SI Media Podcast on YouTube.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Yesterday was the 13th anniversary of the greatest opening sequence of The Office, which came in the "Stress Relief" episode that aired on Feb. 1, 2009.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on Apple, Spotify or Stitcher. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.