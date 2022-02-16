Skip to main content
Cooper Kupp Wears Kobe Bryant Jersey to Rams Super Bowl Parade

It‘s fitting that the first Super Bowl win for the city of Los Angeles since the Los Angeles Raiders won in 1984 would feature someone celebrating the life of five-time NBA champion and Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. 

Cooper Kupp showed up to the Rams parade Wednesday not wearing his team‘s gear. The Super Bowl MVP instead represented another Los Angeles legend for his Super Bowl parade attire. 

The Bryant jersey that Kupp sported was unique. Bryant‘s No. 8 is shown on the front, while his No. 24 is on the back.

Kupp spoke with ABC7 Eyewitness News of Los Angeles about his reasoning for wearing the Bryant jersey.

“Kobe is synonymous with L.A. I feel it’s only right—there’s a championship that Kobe is a part of it,” Kupp said.

Wednesday isn‘t the first time Kupp has worn this jersey in public. Ahead of the NFC championship game a few weeks ago, Kupp wore the jersey heading into SoFi Stadium. He also wore the jersey just four days after the two-year anniversary of Bryant‘s death.

Bryant‘s name was thrown around often in the Rams‘ locker room this season. Linebacker Von Miller was open about following Bryant‘s “Mamba Mentality” on and off the field this season. Easy to say that it worked for the Rams this season.

