Charles Barkley has never been shy about sharing what's on his mind. He continued that long-standing tradition on Thursday night's edition of Inside The NBA.

Following the Clippers' 132–111 victory over the Lakers, the Hall of Fame TNT analyst and NBA 75th Anniversary Team member, looking visibly melancholy to begin the show, proposed that the network should stop showing L.A.’s premier team.

Even with the ageless LeBron James still playing at a high level, Barkley made it clear he’s had enough of the purple and gold, when asked what was wrong.

“Man, we're not showing these guys anymore,” he told Kenny Smith. “I’m making an executive decision around here. We’re not showing them bums from Southern California anymore! Come on, man, we got to stop showing that team.”

The 27–35 Lakers, a team Barkley commonly refers to as “geezers,” are the NBA's most nationally-televised franchise this season with 42 primetime games.

Currently sitting at ninth in the Western Conference, the Lakers are in a precarious position as the season nears its end.

Injuries, namely to star Anthony Davis, age and a lack of depth have all plagued the team at various points this season, resulting in rough stretches of poor play and, most recently, a cascade of boos from Laker Nation.

With a play-in spot still up for grabs, the Lakers still have a slim chance to make it to the postseason. But if they don't turn things around quickly, the odds of L.A. playing well into April feel as likely as Barkley’s wish coming true.

