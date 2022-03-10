Skip to main content
USC’s Lincoln Riley’s $17.2 Million Los Angeles Home Photos Go Viral

Lincoln Riley left Oklahoma to become the head coach of USC on Nov. 28. But, now pictures of his new residence went viral on social media.

Front Office Sports posted four images of Riley’s $17.2 million home located in Los Angeles. Based on photos, the home appears to be oceanfront.

The house is 13,000 square feet, and it includes seven bedrooms and 12 bathrooms.

On top of that, there is a five-car garage and an elevator. There are also seven fireplaces in the house.

In regards to entertainment, the 38-year-old has a movie theater, tennis court, putting green and sauna/steam room to keep him, his wife and his daughter busy. And, don’t forget the 600-bottle wine room.

Riley also has a guesthouse on his property for any visitors he may have come to his mansion. 

Riley’s previous Norman, Okla., home is currently on the market for $1.9 million. Quite the jump in price for Riley’s now California home.

At Oklahoma, Riley’s contract was worth $45.21 million over six years. Riley’s USC contract has still not been released, but it was rumored that it was worth around $110 million. If that’s the case, no wonder he purchased such a spectacularly giant house in Los Angeles.

For more USC Trojans coverage, check out All Trojans.

