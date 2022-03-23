Skip to main content
Lane Kiffin Jokingly Tweets That Lincoln Riley Is the Transfer Portal King

When it comes to Twitter trolling among college football coaches, it doesn’t get any better than Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin.

The 46-year-old tweeted a photo that included a navy-blue Ole miss hoodie with a design that includes a Rebels visor with the words “PORTAL KING.”

In a very Kiffin-like tweet, he writes, “Think they meant to send this to you @LincolnRiley.”

Both Kiffin and Riley have been busy this offseason seeking players from the transfer portal to fulfill needs on their respective football teams. Currently, according to 247Sports, the Rebels rank No. 1 in the transfer portal followed by the Trojans at No. 2.

Kiffin’s tweet toward Riley comes after he previously posted a picture that he photoshopped of his face on the body of Tiger King star Joe Exotic, saying that he was “the Portal King.”

One of Kiffin’s biggest commitments from the transfer portal was former USC quarterback Jaxson Dart, who is the favorite to fill the Rebels vacancy at the position since the departure of Ole Miss record-setting quarterback Matt Corral.

Along with Dart, the Rebels have secured tight end J.J. Pegues (Auburn), safety Isheem Young (Iowa State), running back Zach Evans (TCU), safety Ladarius Tennison (Auburn) and offensive tackle Jordan Rhodes (South Carolina).

Riley, who will begin his first season with USC this fall, has secured former Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams, wide receiver Mario Williams and Oregon running back Travis Dye to name a few. 

The gauge on which coach was truly the transfer portal king will not be determined into later on in the 2022 season when implications for the College Football Playoff heat up in November.

But one things for sure, you have to love Kiffin’s personality and his jokes. They are pretty good.

