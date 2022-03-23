Skip to main content
Report: Tyreek Hill Traded to the Miami Dolphins
Tyreek Hill Tweet From Earlier This Month Resurfaces After Trade to Dolphins

The Tyreek Hill trade materialized quickly on Wednesday. Ian Rapoport sent an “Another blockbuster coming?” tweet kicking off the story just after 11 a.m. ET, and less than 10 minutes later, Adam Schefter identified the Dolphins and Jets as the two teams in talks with the Chiefs on a deal. At 12:34 p.m., Schefter reported Hill was on his way to Miami.

According to Charles Robinson, the Davante Adams trade to the Raiders and consequent contract extension, which came down on March 17, was a major factor in extension talks between the Chiefs and Hill falling apart. However, Hill seemed to hint at a deal on Twitter days before the Adams trade came down, and even before Adams made it known that he wouldn’t play for the Packers on the franchise tag.

“We came a long way thank you chiefs kingdom I’m forever indebted,” Hill wrote all the way back on March 12.

Now, this could be nothing. However, considering it was less than two weeks ago, and the Chiefs were engaged with Hill on contract extension talks, it is certainly notable.

Hill leaves the team he won a Super Bowl—and was named to four All-Pro teams and six Pro Bowls—with for a very interesting situation in Miami, with new coach Mike McDaniel and a still unproven young quarterback in Tua Tagovailoa.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Miami Dolphins coverage, go to All Dolphins. 

