Keenan Allen’s Instagram Comment After Tyreek Hill Trade Goes Viral

The NFL’s crazy offseason got crazier yesterday, when the Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins for five draft picks.

Everyone had a reaction to the trade, including current NFL players. In a comment on the NFL’s Instagram post, Chargers wide receiver expressed his pleasure to not have to face Hill.

“This one gonna expose some people!!…Glad he out the division too,” Allen wrote.

Keenan Allen comments on Tyreek Hill trade
The AFC West has had the most tumultuous offseason, including Russell Wilson to the Broncos, Khalil Mack to the Chargers and Davante Adams to the Raiders. Allen is also obviously quite interested in seeing how “some people” perform without Hill.

The AFC as a whole has also gotten stronger, with Deshaun Watson now on the Browns and Matt Ryan playing for the Colts.

So, with the AFC all shaken up, Allen is clearly interested to see how everything plays out in his division and conference.

