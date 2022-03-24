Skip to main content
LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal on Today's SI Feed
LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal on Today's SI Feed

Shaq Makes Bold Prediction About Lakers in Potential Playoff Matchup

Lakers legend and current TNT basketball analyst Shaquille O’Neal expressed his faith in the Lakers on Thursday, noting he’d pick Los Angeles in a potential matchup with the Suns. 

“I’m disappointed in my Lakers. A lot of people are,” O‘Neal said on the latest edition of The Big Podcast with Shaq“We all forgot about their ages. ‘Ooh, Westbrook’s coming. Ooh, they got Carmelo.’ Like we’re used to having teams with big-name stars on them. So you got a team with three Hall of Famers, you’d think they’d be in six or seven, but then AD’s not playing, so I doubt they even make the play-in game.” 

The Lakers sit No. 9 in the Western Conference with a 31–42 record entering Thursday night. With eight games remaining in the season, Los Angeles remains firmly in play-in tournament territory.

The Suns, meanwhile, hold the NBA’s best record at 59–14 overall. For the second consecutive season, they appear to be the favorite to come out of the West and return to the NBA Finals.

Tyreek Hill celebrating a touchdown with the Chiefs.
NFL

Report: Tyreek Hill Was Only Staying With Chiefs If He Got This

He reportedly didn’t want to give Kansas City a discount.

By Joseph Salvador
USATSI_16828413
MMA

Daukaus Ready to Start Second Run by Finishing Blaydes

After a humbling setback in December halted a whirlwind start to his UFC career, Daukaus resets in the ring for another main event.

By John Morgan, The Underground
Sierra Canyon High School junior guard Bronny James
Play
Extra Mustard

Here’s Where Bronny James Ranks Nationally as a 2023 Prospect

The guard is looking into various colleges as he heads into his senior year of high school next fall.

By Madison Williams
usmnt1
Play
Soccer

How Can the USMNT Qualify for the 2022 World Cup?

The U.S. men’s national team needs some help Thursday as well as a historic win in Mexico if it wants to qualify with two games to spare.

By Andrew Gastelum
Kansas’s Ochai Agbaji (30) talks with guard Dajuan Harris Jr.
Play
NCAA Betting

Sweet 16 Best Bets: Kansas vs. Providence

The Jayhawks are 7.5 point favorites for their Sweet 16 matchup against Providence on Friday.

By Kyle Wood and Matt Ehalt
Arch Manning attempting to throw a pass.
College Football

Report: Arch Manning To Make Third Visit to SEC School

Could Arch Manning play his college football career in Tuscaloosa?

By Michael Shapiro
Shortstop Trevor Story with the Colorado Rockies
MLB

Report: Trevor Story’s Red Sox Deal Nearly Fell Apart Over Vaccine Concerns

The star shortstop's six-year, $140 million deal with Boston almost hit a snag when he had hesitancy to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

By Nick Selbe
Jackson State University Coach Deion Sanders shouts instructions to his team during their game against Edward Waters at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021.
College Football

Deion Calls Out Teams Who Didn’t Attend JSU’s Pro Day

Jackson State held its pro day earlier this week, and the NFL Hall-of-Famer called out the franchises that didn’t send scouts to evaluate his players

By Mike McDaniel