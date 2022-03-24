Lakers legend and current TNT basketball analyst Shaquille O’Neal expressed his faith in the Lakers on Thursday, noting he’d pick Los Angeles in a potential matchup with the Suns.

“I’m disappointed in my Lakers. A lot of people are,” O‘Neal said on the latest edition of The Big Podcast with Shaq. “We all forgot about their ages. ‘Ooh, Westbrook’s coming. Ooh, they got Carmelo.’ Like we’re used to having teams with big-name stars on them. So you got a team with three Hall of Famers, you’d think they’d be in six or seven, but then AD’s not playing, so I doubt they even make the play-in game.”

The Lakers sit No. 9 in the Western Conference with a 31–42 record entering Thursday night. With eight games remaining in the season, Los Angeles remains firmly in play-in tournament territory.

The Suns, meanwhile, hold the NBA’s best record at 59–14 overall. For the second consecutive season, they appear to be the favorite to come out of the West and return to the NBA Finals.

More NBA Coverage:

• SI:AM | Kyrie’s Return to Brooklyn Appears Imminent

• How Top Prospects in Sweet 16 Can Shake Up NBA Draft

• Erik Spoelstra Jokes About Altercation on Heat Bench

• All Lakers: Lakers: Joel Embiid Credits Kobe Bryant For His Basketball Career

For more Lakers coverage, go to All Lakers.