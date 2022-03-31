After losing 25–16 to the Titans in Week 3 of last season, Colts owner Jim Irsay gathered the coaching staff and scouts together to discuss the team’s issues when playing Tennessee.

“I brought our whole coaching staff in and every scout that was in the building for a ‘come to Jesus’ meeting with me," Irsay told Fox 59 at Tuesday’s owners meetings. "It was about Tennessee kicking our a-- because all they do is kick our a--.”

“They kick our a-- and they have been kicking our a--. We’ve got to get past that. I don’t hide from the facts that are out there competitively. I want to put them right in front of us … you have to know where your nemeses lie. It’s just completely unacceptable the way they’ve dominated the division over us. It just is. And I give Vrabel a ton of credit. He’s done a great job. He’s a tough guy. We have to prove we can beat them and beat them when it most matters and consistently beat them,” Irsay added.

Since the final game of the 2018 regular season, when the Colts beat the Titans 33–17 to clinch a wild-card spot, Indianapolis has struggled against Tennessee. The Colts are 2–4 against the Titans since 2019, and have not won the division since the 2014 season.

Irsay wants that to change moving forward.

“If you can’t get our of your division, if you have someone who’s dominating you, you’re in big trouble.”

