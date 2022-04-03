After North Carolina defeated Duke 81–77 to advance to Monday night’s national championship game against Kansas, Nike released a series of tweets to commemorate coach Mike Krzyzewski as his legendary career came to a close.

While Nike aimed to gather complimentary responses to Krzyzewski’s career, their series of tweets ended up having the opposite effect, especially when it came to this one.

As most users do on Twitter, they took the tweet quite literally. You can, in fact, spell championship without the letter “k” and Twitter users made sure to remind the Nike account of just that.

Here are some of the best responses to Nike’s Coach K tweet.

While Duke now goes home and the Jon Scheyer era begins in Durham, North Carolina advances to Monday night’s national title game to take on Kansas.

Tip-off is set for 9:20 p.m. ET and the game will be televised on TBS.

Sports Illustrated’s Coach K Coverage: