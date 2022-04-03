Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Extra Mustard
North Carolina defeats Duke in Final Four
North Carolina defeats Duke in Final Four

Nike’s Coach K Tweet Gets Ratioed After Duke’s Final Four Loss to UNC

After North Carolina defeated Duke 81–77 to advance to Monday night’s national championship game against Kansas, Nike released a series of tweets to commemorate coach Mike Krzyzewski as his legendary career came to a close.

While Nike aimed to gather complimentary responses to Krzyzewski’s career, their series of tweets ended up having the opposite effect, especially when it came to this one.

As most users do on Twitter, they took the tweet quite literally. You can, in fact, spell championship without the letter “k” and Twitter users made sure to remind the Nike account of just that. 

Here are some of the best responses to Nike’s Coach K tweet.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

While Duke now goes home and the Jon Scheyer era begins in Durham, North Carolina advances to Monday night’s national title game to take on Kansas.

Tip-off is set for 9:20 p.m. ET and the game will be televised on TBS.

Sports Illustrated’s Coach K Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

UNC fans celebrate in the Dean Dome after win over Duke.
Play
Extra Mustard

Watch: UNC Fans Celebrate All Over Chapel Hill After Win vs. Duke

The Tar Heels are headed to their 12th national title game.

By Jelani Scott
Mike Krzyzewski looks on in practice for Duke.
Play
Extra Mustard

Coach K Un-Retirement Jokes Erupt on Twitter After UNC Loss

After UNC ended his coaching career on Saturday night, college basketball fans joked about how he may renege on his decision to retire.

By Mike McDaniel
Kevin Owens dressed as Steve Austin on Raw
Play
Wrestling

‘WrestleMania 38’ Recap: Results, Highlights and Analysis

Catch up on the first night of WWE’s WrestleMania 38 from Arlington, Texas, with these highlights and our analysis.

By Dan Gartland
Apr 2, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Trevor Keels (1) shoots the ball against North Carolina Tar Heels guard Caleb Love (2) during the second half in the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament Final Four semifinals at Caesars Superdome.
Play
College Basketball

Watch: Refs Wave Off Keels’s And-1 in Final Seconds of Duke-UNC

The potentially game-changing basket came with the Blue Devils trailing 79–76 with 10 seconds to play.

By Jelani Scott
Kansas’s Ochai Agbaji goes for a layup
Play
College Basketball

Kansas Is On a Mission, Whether You’re Paying Attention or Not

Dubbed the “other” semifinal on a historic weekend, the Jayhawks delivered a clear message in their win over Villanova.

By Greg Bishop
UNC celebrates a trip to the national championship.
Play
College Basketball

Love’s Dagger Three Sends UNC to Title Game, Coach K Into Retirement

The Tar Heels took down Duke in a Saturday night thriller that ended up being Mike Krzyzewski’s final game.

By Mike McDaniel
Apr 2, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts after the Hawks defeated the Brooklyn Nets at State Farm Arena.
NBA

Trae Young’s 36 Points Lift Hawks Past Nets Into Eighth Place

Atlanta (41-37) moved into eighth place in the Eastern Conference, a game ahead of Brooklyn (40-38) and Charlotte.

By Associated Press
Cody Rhodes enters ring during WrestleMania
Wrestling

Cody Rhodes Makes Triumphant Return to WWE at WrestleMania

Six years after leaving WWE to co-found AEW, Cody Rhodes is back.

By Joseph Currier, Wrestling Observer