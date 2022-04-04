Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Extra Mustard
Kareem Clarifies Comments on LeBron
Kareem Clarifies Comments on LeBron

Shaq Says Lakers Should Keep Two Players, ‘Make Moves for Everybody Else’

As the Lakers continue to spiral out of playoff contention with their latest loss on Sunday to the Nuggets, former Los Angeles star and current TNT basketball analyst Shaquille O’Neal has seen enough.

O’Neal joined CBS Sports HQ on Sunday and discussed what the Lakers have to do in the offseason to right the ship heading into next season.

“You gotta get rid of expiring contracts“ Shaq told CBS Sports HQ. “You gotta get rid of the projects that didn’t work. And you gotta try to get younger and more athletic around LeBron. Because paper-wise, when everybody did the deals ‘Ooh Westbrook, ooh this and that’ but you know age is a factor. You know [Anthony Davis] was hurt all year. ... But gotta keep him healthy. So you still keep LeBron and AD but then you gotta probably make moves for everyone else.” 

After losing to Denver on Sunday, Los Angeles now finds itself two games behind San Antonio for the No. 10 seed, which would put the Lakers in the play-in tournament. The Spurs also hold the tiebreak over the Lakers, which means that the Lakers needs to make up three games in the standings with four games remaining in the regular season.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

While the Lakers have not yet been officially eliminated from playoff contention, it’s looking increasingly unlikely that Los Angeles will make the postseason. 

After being one of the favorites on paper to come out of the West this season, missing the playoffs would be a massive failure for a roster that features multiple future Hall of Famers.

More NBA Coverage:

• Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Says LeBron Has Done Things ‘He Should Be Embarrassed About’
• Trae Young’s 36 Points Lift Hawks Past Nets Into Eighth Place
• Jaxson Hayes Shoved LeBron James Down During Fast Break In Friday’s Game
• All Lakers: Lakers: Could Latest Julius Randle News Lead to a Russell Westbrook Trade?

For more Los Angeles Lakers coverage, go to All Lakers 

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Cody Rhodes celebrates after beating Seth Rollins at WrestleMania
Play
Wrestling

The Best of ‘WrestleMania’ Weekend

Dave Meltzer hands out some awards from a jam-packed week of wrestling in Dallas.

By Dave Meltzer, Wrestling Observer
Chris Collinsworth talks football in an interview.
Extra Mustard

Cris Collinsworth: Baker Mayfield Makes ‘Too Much Sense’ for One Team

The Sunday Night Football analyst said the Browns quarterback would benefit from being traded to one team in particular.

By Mike McDaniel
Kevin Durant
NBA

NBA Power Rankings: Playoff Stakes for Every Contender

Where each team stands as we enter the final week of the regular season.

By Elizabeth Swinton
Los Angeles Dodgers’ Trea Turner greets Cody Bellinger (35) after scoring on a base hit by Freddie Freeman during the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Play
Betting

World Series Future Odds: Dodgers Lead Field

The Dodgers have the best future odds at SI Sportsbook entering the season, while the Blue Jays have the best odds among AL teams.

By Jennifer Piacenti
Tiger Woods attends the trophy ceremony following the final round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament.
Golf

Nike Issues Statement After Tiger Wears FootJoy Shoes

Woods was spotted wearing FootJoy shoes instead of his traditional Nike footwear.

By Mike McDaniel
AP22092800174580
Play
Betting

No. 8 UNC and No. 1 Kansas Meet in Title Game

Plus, betting picks, key matchups and recap from the women’s title game.

By Kyle Wood
Mar 4, 2006; Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski and (4) J.J. Redick
Extra Mustard

JJ Redick Reacts to Duke’s Loss to UNC in Final Four

The former Blue Devils star gave all credit to the Tar Heels on Twitter.

By Mike McDaniel
Dawn Staley cuts down the nets after her second national championship victory.
Play
College Basketball

Dawn Staley to Send Pieces of Championship Net to Black Coaches

The South Carolina coach won her second national title in the last five seasons on Sunday night.

By Mike McDaniel