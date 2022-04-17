Skip to main content
Brooklyn Nets to Win it All: Would You Bet That?
Fathers of Ja Morant, Karl-Anthony Towns Tease Each Other During T’Wolves-Grizzlies

While the Timberwolves and Grizzlies battled it out in Game 1 on Saturday afternoon, the fathers of two of the series’ brightest stars engaged in a friendly war of words in the game’s closing moments. 

With Minnesota up 122–113 in the fourth quarter, Karl Towns Sr. and Tee Morant approached each other on the sidelines while their superstar sons, Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns and Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, played out the final 1:04 remaining in regulation.

The pair, who are reportedly close friends, talked and shared an embrace before walking back to their respective courtside seats. Shortly thereafter, Morant, followed closely by an ESPN camera, let the world know the Grizzlies were far from done despite losing the series opener at home.

“No smoke, we ain’t ducking no smoke. Memphis, Memphis, Memphis,” Tee shouted, echoing his son’s infamous quote from earlier this season.

The Grizzlies, the No. 2 seed in the West, came into the first round as the favorites to win the matchup, but the Timberwolves showed their toughness and poise in a 130–117 victory.

Entering the series, Morant faced multiple questions about the challenges of facing Minnesota’s defense, led by the scrappy Patrick Beverley. The 2022 All-Star has said all season the Grizzlies “want the smoke,” and reminded everyone on Thursday the team is not afraid of any opponent.

“You remember that quote I said? We ain’t ducking no smoke. We run up the chimney. Simple as that,” he said on April 14. “Ain’t no conversations about letting nobody get under your skin. If somebody comes towards you, you can’t back down. That’s a soft person tendency and we don’t got no soft guys over here.”

After the T-Wolves’ tone-setting win on Saturday, the Grizzlies might be in for all the smoke they can handle in what many expect will be a hard-fought first-round series.

