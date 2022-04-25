Skip to main content
Deebo Samuel Nightclub Video Goes Viral Amid Trade Rumors

Rumors of a potential trade for 49ers star Deebo Samuel have consumed the internet ever since it was reported the wideout wanted a change of scenery Wednesday, and things have taken a rather comical turn since. 

While out at a club over the weekend, a video on Instagram started to circulate that showed Samuel in an awkward situation. Club workers were carrying around a bright sign that read, "Deebo is staying 49ers," and the cameraman then panned to the right to see a blushing Samuel seemingly squirming. 

Samuel, whose Instagram is tagged in the video, appears to gesture his fingers across his throat to signal to cut it out. If you want to read more into it, he could also be saying he's out of San Francisco. Either way, Samuel appeared to be a bit uncomfortable in the whole situation. 

It was reported that the receiver wants to be traded because he's not a fan of how he's used as a tailback as well as a traditional pass-catcher. He caught 77 passes for 1,405 yards in 2021 and rushed for 365 yards on 59 carries. He finished this past season with 14 total touchdowns and was named first-team All-Pro for the 49ers. 

Ever since the reports of his displeasure began to surface, Samuel has posted comments on social media seemingly denying them. However, on both occasions, he's swiftly deleted his posts. He first took to Twitter saying, "Reporters jobs is to make stories," and on his Instagram story he called out ESPN's Adam Schefter for saying that Samuel wanted out of San Francisco because he wanted to be closer to his home in South Carolina. 

