Following his tumultuous tenure with and departure from the Jaguars, Urban Meyer is currently without a job in football. However, if he wants to return to the coaching ranks, ESPN analyst Keyshawn Johnson thinks he knows of a spot where the former Jacksonville coach could land.

“University of Texas,” Johnson said in response to Paul Finebaum when asked what job Meyer would be willing to take next on ESPN Radio’s Keyshawn, JWill and Max Wednesday.

“Steve Sarkisian is not having a great run at Texas right now,” he continued. “Two years from now, a year from now … Texas has already gone to Urban Meyer twice already I believe.”

Johnson finished up his point by saying that Meyer wouldn’t have any problem recruiting despite his previous transgressions. As a result, he would be able to compete for a national championship with the Longhorns.

Johnson’s comments came the day after Jaguars owner Shad Khan opened up about his decision to fire Meyer, explaining that the move had nothing to do with “wins and losses.”

“I think when you know someone is not truthful, how can you be around someone, OK? We had Doug Marrone here four years,” Khan said, according to USA TODAY Sports. “We had Gus Bradley here four years. I have nothing but the utmost respect and friendship with them. That’s why they got the time, because it wasn’t a matter about respect or truth. It was a matter of wins and losses over four years. This [Urban Meyer situation] is much bigger than that.”

Meyer was fired on Dec. 16, after posting a 2–11 mark in his first season as an NFL coach. His dismissal came after a year filled with incidents, both on and off the field.

Among the alleged incidents included a claim from former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo that Meyer kicked him during practice. Meyer denied the claim, saying the characterization of the incident was “completely inaccurate.” The former Jacksonville coach was also accused of belittling his then assistant coaches, calling them losers during a team meeting.

Meyer also drew significant criticism after videos surfaced in September of him dancing with a woman who was not his wife at an Ohio bar.

Although Meyer was previously successful as a coach at the college level, combining for three national championships at Florida and Ohio State, his next job might not be on the sidelines. According to The Athletic, the former Jacksonville coach could be making his return to sports television and is reportedly in negotiations with Fox Sports.

Meyer, who made clear that he wants to return to television, previously worked as a college football analyst with Fox Sports after leaving Ohio State in 2018.

