Former NBA big man Kendrick Perkins is a rising media star, as he has launched a television career as a basketball analyst for ESPN. Perkins is all over the ESPN family of networks these days, as he appears on multiple programs that cover the league at large.

Unfortunately for Perkins, some analysis he’s given as part of his new job has damaged some relationships that he’s had with former teammates.

The notable relationship that he’s been working on repairing recently is his friendship with Lakers guard Russell Westbrook. Perkins spoke with The Marchand and Ourand Sports Media Podcast to explain the situation.

“I’m actually working on getting my relationship back with one of my brothers who was very, very upset, Russell Westbrook,” Perkins began.

“I defended Russell Westbrook for years, and this year he struggled and it was a topic that came up on First Take and they asked out of the big three with the Lakers, which one would you trade… for me, it was Russell Westbrook,” Perkins said.

“His wife actually reached out to my wife and with a long text message… she said, ‘My kids finally got him back home [after being with the Wizards] and we’re so happy that he’s back home’ and things of that nature, and it really messed me up… I reached back out to her and sent her a long, heartfelt message and said the one thing about it is that I would never disrespect your family, we’re talking about the game of basketball, and you know I’m one of Russell Westbrook’s biggest supporters.”

Perkins later said that Westbrook never responded to his apology.

Westbrook’s future with the Lakers remains in doubt after the team’s disappointing season and Westbrook’s inability to find consistency with his new team.

The Lakers guard averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game this season, with his points and assists ending well off his career averages.

