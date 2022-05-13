Ben Simmons Sold $4.5 Million Mansion to Nick Castellanos, per Report

As one Philadelphia star officially moves on, another is officially moving in.

According to ESPN’s Joe DeMartino, Nets forward Ben Simmons sold his house in Moorestown, N.J., just 40 minutes out of Philadelphia, to Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos. Simmons originally bought the house for $2.375 million and is selling it to Castellanos for almost double at $4.55 million.

Castellanos’s new mansion has six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms on 10,500 square feet. Additionally, Simmons reportedly made multiple renovations in the three years since he first bought it.

Simmons last played for the 76ers last year, but he wasn’t officially off the team until Philadelphia traded him to the Nets in February for James Harden. However, he was unable to suit up for Brooklyn before the Nets were eliminated from the playoffs.

On the other hand, Castellanos committed to the Phillies in the offseason after opting out of his Reds contract. He signed a five-year, $100 million contract with Philadelphia as part of the team’s outfield makeover this year.

