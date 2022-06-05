Drake Sits Courtside For J. Cole’s CEBL Home Debut in Toronto

J. Cole wasn’t the only Grammy Award-winning rapper making headlines with their appearance at the Scarborough Shooting Stars game Saturday night in Toronto.

Fans in attendance for Cole’s first game inside the Pan Am Sports Centre were treated to a special appearance from Drake, who intently took in the game from his courtside seat. The platinum recording artist and noted Raptors ambassador also sported Cole’s No. 15 jersey.

Scarborough eventually fell to the Hamilton Honey Badgers 84–69 in a matchup that saw Cole log only one turnover and a foul in 6:13 of action. Despite the disappointing outcome, the pair of rap icons made sure to take a moment to share some words after the game.

Saturday’s appearance was Cole’s fourth since signing a deal to play for the Canadian Elite Basketball League on May 19. The 37-year-old rapper has recorded a total of six points in 23:11 of action.

