Terrell Owens Responds to Donovan McNabb, DeSean Jackson Drama

NFL fans were treated to an unexpected blast from the past Monday courtesy of a tweet from Terrell Owens responding to drama involving DeSean Jackson and longtime rival Donovan McNabb.

The Hall of Fame receiver weighed in on comments made by fellow former Eagles wideout DeSean Jackson during a recent appearance on the I AM ATHLETE podcast. Jackson, who played in three Pro Bowls during his six seasons in Philadelphia, recounted remarks made by the ex-Eagles QB after the young standout made history with his first Pro Bowl nod following the 2009 season.

“When the ballots came out, and they found out that I was the first player in NFL history to get elected to start in the Pro Bowl for two positions, my starting quarterback tells Michael Vick, ‘Damn, I don’t think he should’ve got that. He shouldn’t have deserved that,’” Jackson said.

Jackson’s comments sparked waves of reaction on social media, eventually leading one user to mention Owens’s years-long beef with McNabb. The dynamic pair’s feud during the 2004 and ‘05 seasons remains the stuff of legend nearly 20 years after their tumultuous partnership ended.

The user’s tweet to Owens highlighting said beef prompted a quick reply from the legend himself. And he did not hold back in the slightest.

“Facts!!! Media, Front office, they all had his back for whatever reason,” Owens wrote. “Right is right, wrong is wrong. Doesn’t matter who you are. He got management not to bring me back but still didn’t stop me from producing on the next team.”

While Owens still maintains McNabb played a pivotal role in his eventual trade to the Cowboys, the dynamic tandem will be forever linked by their memorable but short-lived run.

In their two seasons together, McNabb compiled over 6,300 yards and 47 touchdowns while Owens racked up 1,963 yards and 20 TDs (in 21 games). Both players received Pro Bowl nods in ‘04 with Owens also earning first-team All-Pro honors. The Eagles ended that season 13–3 and went on to fall to the Patriots in Super Bowl XXXIX before missing the playoffs the following season with a 6–10 record.

