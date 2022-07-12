Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard

Carmelo Anthony Was Asked About LeBron’s Father-Son NBA Goal

LeBron James is one of the most iconic athletes to ever live and is poised to have one of the longest careers in NBA history. Because of his expected longevity, he has stated multiple times that a goal of his is to play with his son, Bronny, one day in the NBA. 

His Lakers teammate and longtime friend, Carmelo Anthony, doesn’t seem to have the same vision for himself and his son. While watching Monday’s Summer League matchup between the Rockets and Spurs with his son, Kiyan, Anthony was asked if he had the same goal as James to play with his son on the same team in the NBA.

“No, no I do not,” Anthony said. “I think it’ll be time for me to pass him the torch, I’d just rather pass him the torch when that time comes.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Although NBA fans might be disappointed, there’s a more significant age gap between Anthony and his son than James and his eldest. Bronny is entering his senior year at Sierra Canyon in Los Angeles and assuming he finished the minimum of one year in college, the earliest he could be in the NBA is 2024 when James is 39 years old. 

Kiyan on the other hand, is just 15 years old so a best-case scenario for the duo would be for him to enter the league in 2026 when Anthony is 42 years old. It’s unlikely Anthony will still be in the NBA by then, however. Either way, it sounds like Anthony is at peace with just watching from the sidelines if his son is fortunate enough to play in the NBA.   

More NBA Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Jesus Ferreira and Paul Arriola are MLS All-Stars
Soccer

MLS Reveals Its All-Star Squad to Take on Liga MX

Seven USMNT players are part of the group that will head to Minnesota United’s Allianz Field next month.

By Avi Creditor
Scottie Pippen smiles as he watches an NBA Summer League game between the Lakers and the Hornets.
Extra Mustard

Scottie Pippen Reacts to Kevin Durant’s Reported Trade Request

The Bulls great doesn’t seem to have any problem with the Nets star forward asking out of Brooklyn.

By Zach Koons
Vince McMahon walks through the crowd at WrestleMania
Wrestling

Vince McMahon’s Days at WWE May Be Numbered

WWE shareholders have stood idly by thus far, but how long will they remain silent?

By Justin Barrasso
Jets quarterback Sam Darnold talks with Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) after the Jets defeated the Browns 23-16 on Dec. 27, 2020.
NFL

Baker Mayfield ‘Looking Forward’ to Working With Sam Darnold

Mayfield was selected with the No. 1 pick in 2018 as Darnold was selected at No. 3.

By Joseph Salvador
ron-shelton-kevin-costner
MLB

The Minor League Career That Inspired ‘Bull Durham’

In an excerpt from his new book, writer and director Ron Shelton recounts his own time on the farm—where some familiar events occurred.

By Ron Shelton
A Texas Tech football helmet and logo rests on the field before a game against Baylor.
College Football

Texas Tech Planning to Build $200 Million Football Facility

The Red Raiders plan to break ground on the project this November.

By Zach Koons
Baker Mayfield with the Browns.
NFL

Baker Mayfield Addresses Revenge Game Against Browns

Cleveland and Carolina will square off to start the season in Week 1.

By Joseph Salvador
Donovan Mitchell, John Collins
NBA

NBA Trade Ideas: Donovan Mitchell Gets a New Wingman, Lakers Add Shooting

Plus, the Mavs find a replacement for Jalen Brunson.

By Michael Pina