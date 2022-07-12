LeBron James is one of the most iconic athletes to ever live and is poised to have one of the longest careers in NBA history. Because of his expected longevity, he has stated multiple times that a goal of his is to play with his son, Bronny, one day in the NBA.

His Lakers teammate and longtime friend, Carmelo Anthony, doesn’t seem to have the same vision for himself and his son. While watching Monday’s Summer League matchup between the Rockets and Spurs with his son, Kiyan, Anthony was asked if he had the same goal as James to play with his son on the same team in the NBA.

“No, no I do not,” Anthony said. “I think it’ll be time for me to pass him the torch, I’d just rather pass him the torch when that time comes.”

Although NBA fans might be disappointed, there’s a more significant age gap between Anthony and his son than James and his eldest. Bronny is entering his senior year at Sierra Canyon in Los Angeles and assuming he finished the minimum of one year in college, the earliest he could be in the NBA is 2024 when James is 39 years old.

Kiyan on the other hand, is just 15 years old so a best-case scenario for the duo would be for him to enter the league in 2026 when Anthony is 42 years old. It’s unlikely Anthony will still be in the NBA by then, however. Either way, it sounds like Anthony is at peace with just watching from the sidelines if his son is fortunate enough to play in the NBA.

