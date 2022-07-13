Skip to main content
Zion Williamson’s Coach K T-Shirt Goes Viral at Summer League

Pelicans star Zion Williamson showed up to his team’s Wednesday night Summer League game vs. the Wizards sporting a shirt of his collegiate team, Duke.

The picture of the 22-year-old decked out in his alma mater’s gear went viral, especially because of the big smile Williamson has on his face.

The forward played at Duke in the 2018–19 season, helping the team to a 32–6 record. The Blue Devils eventually lost in the regional final to Michigan State in the 2019 NCAA tournament. Williamson played under Coach K, who retired after the 2021–22 season after 42 years working as the head coach of the Duke men’s basketball program. Williamson went on to be the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA draft. 

Williamson is set to return to the court this upcoming season after missing the entire 2021–22 season due to recovering from a broken fifth metatarsal in his right foot. Because of injuries in his young professional career, the 22-year-old has only played in 85 NBA games.

He remained close with Duke since beginning his NBA career, though. The North Carolina native was seen working out at the K Center in May, just shortly after he was cleared to return to play.

Williamson recently signed a five-year extension with the Pelicans worth $193 million. 

