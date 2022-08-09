It’s no secret that Rams coach Sean McVay and current quarterback Matthew Stafford began discussing the QB’s move to Los Angeles in a lighthearted conversation while both were vacationing in Cabo San Lucas back in January 2021.

In a recent interview with ESPN, McVay recounted the story and expressed how that one conversation in Mexico led him to drunkenly FaceTime the Rams brass.

The now infamous conversation on video chat came after the 36-year-old coach was “a few tequilas in,” so the front office knew to take what he said with a grain of salt.

“Here’s the f------ deal, O.K.?” McVay said in the call. “We can sit here and exist, and be O.K. winning nine to 11 games, and losing in the f------ divisional round and feel like, ‘Oh, everything’s O.K..’ Or, we could let our motherf------ nuts hang, and go trade for this f------ quarterback, and give ourselves a chance to go win a f------ world championship. You ready to f------ do this or what?”

The not safe for work plea ended up working, as Stafford became a Ram in a matter of days. The team’s quarterback Jared Goff was traded to the Lions in the deal.

The one drunken phone call McVay made began a new era for the Rams, and led them to a Super Bowl title last season, the first year Stafford was on the team.

