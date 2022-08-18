The mystery of Aaron Rodgers’s gifted Nicolas Cage bust from an anonymous person has been solved. The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman learned that the Packers quarterback figured out who sent him the bust and tweeted a simple photo of AJ Hawk and his wife, Laura.

Hawk, who is now the co-host for the Pat McAffee Show, was a former NFL linebacker and teammate of Rodgers from 2006–2014. Schneidman appeared on the popular show and explained that Rodgers gave him the scoop unprompted.

“He was like, ‘I found out who sent me the head, it was Laura and AJ Hawk,’” Schneidman said. “The way he told the story was I believe on Wednesday Laura texted him or something basically saying, ‘Did you get what we sent you?’ and Aaron was a little confused.

“And she was like, ‘It has to do with your first day,’ and he was like, ‘First day? Oh first day outfit with Nic Cage.’”

The saga all started when Rodgers arrived for the first day of training camp on July 26 and a video of him walking into the facility went viral because of his new look that was eerily similar to Cage’s wardrobe and hairstyle in the movie Con-Air. He was unshaven and had long har while wearing a tank top, jeans and boots.

Then on Tuesday, Rodgers showed reporters a sculpture of Cage’s head and said “somebody just sent this to me yesterday with no message.” So ends one of the greatest mysteries in NFL lore.

