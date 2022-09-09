Missouri State DL Siale Suliafu Rumbles Into Bills-Rams Timeline

The NFL season began on Thursday night, but one college football play took over social media during the Rams-Bills game.

Missouri State defensive tackle Siale Suliafu caught a kickoff from UT Martin during their Thursday night matchup but didn’t take the easy route of a fair catch. Listed at 6’0”, 298 pounds, Suliafu took off with the ball and churned downfield, breaking tackles and showing off some surprising speed in the process.

Eventually, the sophomore was taken down by multiple players.

It’s not every day that you see a 298-pound tackle doing this, whether it’s college football or at any level of the game.

Suliafu’s rumbling return gave the Bears great field position that they cashed in on to take a 21–14 lead at the half. But college football fans around the country will just be happy they got the treat of seeing all of Suliafu’s athletic prowess in action.

