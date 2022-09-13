Ryan Fitzpatrick Responds to Tom Brady ‘That Motherf-----’ QB Theory

In 2021, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady joined HBO’s The Shop to discuss his ’20 free agency and how he eventually ended up in Tampa Bay. He discussed one team that showed initial interest but ultimately decided to end their pursuit of Brady.

“One of the teams, they weren’t interested at the very end. I was thinking, ‘You’re sticking with that motherf-----?’”

Fans on the internet did some researching, and many came to the conclusion the quarterback Brady was referring to was former Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick joined the Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz on Tuesday and said he believes Brady was talking about him.

“I think I still am. I think I still am that guy,” Fitzpatrick said. “If you go back to that …before the 2019 season when the Dolphins are trying to assemble a roster that is going to help them get a better draft pick the next year so it’s not like that was going to be an attractive situation for Tom anyway. So I’m not sure why he was so upset about it, but I still to this day believe that I am that motherf-----.”

When asked if he was offended by Brady’s remarks, Fitzpatrick turned in a humorous response.

“I tried to get my wife to make a few t-shirts so I could wear them around. We were just trying to figure out with all the kids around which letters to blank out. I like it, it’s a good nickname,” he concluded.

More NFL Coverage: