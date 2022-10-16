Following Tennessee’s 52–49 upset win over Alabama, the Volunteers football team celebrated with victory cigars in the locker room.

The celebration was a long time coming, as it was the first time Tennessee had beaten Alabama since 2006–the year before Nick Saban took over in Tuscaloosa.

So where did the team’s celebratory cigars come from? It turns out that they came from an unlikely source.

Sports Illustrated‘s Ross Dellenger tweeted that the stogies came from former Vanderbilt quarterback Jay Cutler. Why would Cutler, a Commodores alum, provide the cigars?

“He wanted us to beat Bama,” a Tennessee administrator said.

The locker room cigars were just the beginning of a nightlong celebration in Knoxville following the monumental win. While the Vols were puffing victory stogies, their fans were tearing down goalposts and dunking them into the Tennessee River.

