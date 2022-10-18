Zion Williamson Wears Michael Jordan-Inspired ‘I’m Back’ Shirt

Zion Williamson wants to tell fans that he’s “back” for the 2022–23 NBA season.

The Pelicans guard wore a shirt on Tuesday that included Michael Jordan’s infamous “I’m back” statement from the 1995 press release. Photos of the NBA legend were all over Williamson’s shirt.

Even though Jordan’s reason for the “I’m back” memo was slightly different since he was returning to the league after he spent a year playing minor league baseball, Williamson found the perfect way to announce his return after missing the entire 2021–22 season recovering from surgery for his fractured foot.

It was a bit unclear if Williamson would be ready ahead of the Pelicans’ Wednesday season opener, but it looks like his shirt shut down any rumors of him not participating in the first game.

Even though Williamson has only played in 85 NBA games thus far, the Pelicans remain excited about their former top pick after the team extended him through the 2027–28 season with a $193 million deal.

