NFL Ratings Momentum Could Lead to a Monster Thanksgiving Viewership

Also in Traina Thoughts: Vikings player goes off; NFL coach messes with Peter Schrager; welcome back Dickie V and much more.

1. Whether you love them or hate them, whether you watch to see them win or lose, the Dallas Cowboys truly are America’s Team when it comes to television ratings.

Nearly 30 million people watched Dallas cough up a 14-point fourth-quarter lead to the Packers on Sunday.

Green Bay’s 31–28 overtime win against Dallas drew 29.2 million viewers for Fox, making it the most-watched NFL game of the season.

Previously, the Cowboys’ Week 2 win against the Bengals on CBS, which brought in 27.4 million viewers, was the most-watched game of 2022.

This all sets up for the NFL and Fox to draw a massive viewership number on Thanksgiving when the 7–2 Giants visit the 6–3 Cowboys in an NFC East rivalry game.

Last Thanksgiving, the Raiders visited Big D, and the game drew 38.5 million viewers for CBS. I’d expect Giants-Cowboys next week to top 40 million viewers.

The NFL had more good ratings news from Sunday. The Seahawks-Bucs game from Germany, which aired on the NFL Network, drew 5.8 million viewers, making it the most-watched international game in NFL history.

And Fox’s early window Sunday, which featured that surreal Vikings comeback against the Bills, drew 16.2 million viewers. It was the most-watched early window since Week 1.

Amazon Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football, however, is the one national NFL window that is struggling, thanks to a schedule that has turned out to be a big dud.

Last week’s Falcons-Panthers game drew 6.8 million viewers, making it the least-viewed TNF game of the season. The package is now averaging. less than 10 million viewers for the season.

2. This was a great story from Good Morning Football’s Peter Schrager on then Panthers coach Ron Rivera confronting him about some harsh criticism back in 2016.

3. The Kirk Cousins shirtless chain-wearing celebration got old real fast. When Adam Schefter starts getting in on it, that’s when it’s time to move on. However the Commanders didn’t move on, and quarterback Taylor Heinicke copied Cousins’s viral moment after Washington beat Philadelphia on Monday night. And this really pissed off Cousins’s teammate cornerback Kris Boyd.

4. Here are all the things you need to know about the video below: Luka Dončić drained a RIDICULOUS game-winning shot, the Mavs’ play-by-play guy had a great call and the reaction from the red-headed dude at the 27-second mark was perfect.

On top of being a great basketball player, Luka is also smart enough not to pay attention to Elon Musk’s antics.

5. Shout-out to Dickie V who overcame so much to finally call a basketball game Tuesday night. It was great to see him back on the air and working with Dan Schulman on the Kentucky-Michigan game.

6. Recent SI Media Podcasts you should listen to (and rate and review on Apple):

• Kevin Clark

• Jim Nantz

• John Ourand

• Chris “Mad Dog” Russo

• Dan Le Batard

A new episode drops tomorrow with Joe Buck.

You can listen to the podcast via the links above or download it on Apple, Spotify and Google.

You can also watch the SI Media Podcast on YouTube.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Vikings radio play-by-play guy Paul Allen was filmed during Minnesota’s wild comeback against Buffalo on Sunday, and it was awesome.

