During the Chiefs’ 34–28 win over the Broncos on Sunday, quarterback Patrick Mahomes showed off more of his Mahomes Magic on the field with a crafty sidearm pass that tailback Jerick McKinnon subsequently took to the house.

With the Chiefs on their own 44-yard line early in the second quarter, Mahomes fled the pocket to escape multiple pass rushers and flipped a creative pass ahead to McKinnon, who then scampered ahead for a 56-yard touchdown.

Much of the NFL world was amazed at how the quarterback was able to complete the pass seemingly with little effort. And one of those observers was Mahomes’s wife, Brittany.

“Oh NO HE DIDNT (surprised emoji) #15,” Brittany Mahomes tweeted, including three fire emojis at the end.

Brittany didn’t attend Sunday’s game in Denver as she just gave birth to the couple’s second child, “Bronze” Mahomes, on Nov. 28.